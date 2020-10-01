Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Earthquakes
Published

California earthquakes swarm in state's Imperial Valley region

The U.S. Geological Survey said there was a total of 240 quakes altogether by 8 p.m. PT. 

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A swarm of hundreds of earthquakes, including one measured at magnitude 4.9, hit near the Imperial Valley in Southern California on Wednesday afternoon.

Over a period of two-and-a-half hours, a total of 45 quakes above 3.0 on the Richter scale shook the rural desert town of Westmorland, two hours east of San Diego, and could be felt as far away as Riverside County.

The U.S. Geological Survey said there was a total of 240 quakes altogether by 8 p.m. PT.

Seismologist Lucy Jones explained that each earthquake makes more earthquakes likely, “but only nearby. Today's M4.9 fault is ~2 miles across, so it can affect quakes within ~5 miles. The only faults nearby are small. In other words, there is no scientific reason to predict a big quake in another location today.”

A cluster of earthquakes hit south of the Salton Sea in California's Imperial Valley Wednesday. 

A cluster of earthquakes hit south of the Salton Sea in California's Imperial Valley Wednesday.  (USGS)

EARTHQUAKE SWARM IN CALIFORNIA AS 4 TREMORS SHAKE MILPITAS FOR A SECOND TIME IN 3 DAYS

She assured that none of the quakes have hit close to the dreaded San Andreas Fault.

“They are in the Brawley Seismic Zone - a network of small faults that connect the San Andreas and Imperial faults,” she wrote on Twitter, adding the temblors were more than 18 miles away from the San Andreas Fault.

TWIN EARTHQUAKES RATTLE SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA AFTER TREMORS IN MILPITAS

Jones said the cluster of quakes is one of the largest swarms the Imperial Valley has had, adding the area frequently gets swarms.

She said the largest quake to ever come from the Brawley Seismic Zone was a 5.8.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Tuesday, an earthquake swarm of four small temblors rattled areas around a reservoir in Northern California -- the second time in three days that multiples quakes struck the area.

Trending in Science