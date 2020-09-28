Expand / Collapse search
Earthquakes
Published

Twin earthquakes rattle San Francisco Bay Area after tremors in Milpitas

The two quakes struck along the Calaveras Reservoir

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
California unveils earthquake warning systemVideo

California unveils earthquake warning system

New system sends earthquake warnings through an app and the wireless system that issues Amber Alerts; insight from Richard Allen, director of the UC Berkeley Seismological Lab.

Two 3.4 magnitude earthquakes struck hours apart in the same area in Northern California on Sunday, according to officials.

The U.S. Geological Survey said that the first quake struck at 3:54 p.m. local time at a depth of 3.3 miles, less than six miles northeast of Milpitas along the Calaveras Reservoir.

The second quake was reported around 10:20 p.m. local time at a depth of 2.7 miles in the same area.

THE RING OF FIRE EXPLAINED

There were no reports of damage or injuries from either of the earthquakes.

Two earthquakes struck Sunday along the Calaveras Reservoir northeast of Milpitas, Calif., rattling some residents in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Shake reports from the USGS show that San Francisco Bay Area residents felt the quakes in Milpitas, Fremont and in parts of San Jose.

Just over a month ago, two similar-sized shallow temblors also struck the reservoir, the East Bay Times reported.

SAN ANDREAS FAULT EARTHQUAKE SWARM SPARKS FEARS OF ‘BIG ONE’

The region is located along the volatile "Ring of Fire" seismic fault system that circles the Pacific Ocean.

Volcanoes, earthquakes, tsunamis: The ‘Ring of Fire’ explained

This area is the location of most of Earth's subduction zones, where oceanic plates slide under the lighter continental plates.

Earthquakes tend to happen when those plates scrape or subside underneath each other, and when that happens at sea it can spawn tsunamis.

