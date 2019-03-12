'Birth Strike' founder argues future 'too frightening' for her to have children due to climate change

Climate change could trigger a “civilization breakdown,” a founder of the so-called “Birth Strike” movement warned on Tuesday night -- saying she's so afraid that she won't have kids.

Blythe Pepino told Fox News' “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “I think where we are now is incredibly frightening. And, what I discovered when I made the decision and started talking about it to other young women around me was that we felt that we lost faith in the system and the authorities, because they weren’t really dealing with the situation. They weren’t managing the threat properly.”

During a live Instagram stream last month, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., warned that the planet will face a “disaster” if people “don’t turn this ship around.”

“There’s scientific consensus that the lives of children are going to be very difficult and it does lead, I think, young people to have a legitimate question, you know. Is it okay to still have children?” Ocasio-Cortez asked her followers.

Pepino told Tucker Carlson her movement isn’t about stopping everybody from having children, but she and others are “too afraid” to do so.

“Yes, it is quite sad, but at the same time, Birth Strike itself is a hopeful act. What we’re trying to say is, ‘C’mon, we’ve got two options; either unite collectively behind action on this immediately because we’re already towards the collapse or we can resign ourselves to -- I mean, it sounds crazy but it’s true -- extinction,’” she added.

Pepino said she had been concerned about the environment for a “long time” but was distracted by her career and it wasn’t until recently that various studies convinced her the planet is at a point of no return.

She insisted she was “fighting” for children before a “species suicide” develops.