Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Brazil
Published

Brazil beachgoers rescue stranded humpback whale calf

It was the second time the whale has become stranded

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Stranded humpback whale calf rescued at well-known tourist beach in Rio de JaneiroVideo

Stranded humpback whale calf rescued at well-known tourist beach in Rio de Janeiro

Humpback whale calf rescued by volunteers and emergency services workers on popular Rio de Janeiro beach.

Beachgoers were recorded assisting in the rescue of a baby humpback whale stuck on a tourist beach in Brazil.

The footage shows a large crowd pushing the whale toward deeper water after it became stranded on the beach in Arraial do Cabo on Aug. 3.

HUMPBACK WHALE INJURES AUSTRALIAN SWIMMER AT NINGALOO REEF, REPORTS SAY

"His displacement was accompanied by the Fire Brigade vessel, until it arrived on the open sea," Brazilian media outlet TV Globo quoted the local Animal Treatment Center as saying.

The Environmental Guard said the humpback calf was about 2 years old.

It was the second time the whale has docked on the local coasts, according to the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said that could be a sign it was having difficulties adapting at sea after losing its mother.

Trending in Science