Stunning bald eagle photo becomes viral sensation

A stunning photo of a bald eagle captured by an amateur photographer has become an Internet sensation.

Steve Biro captured the remarkable picture at the Canadian Raptor Conservancy in Norfolk County, Ontario, earlier this month. In the photo, the majestic bird’s reflection can be seen in a body of water, its wingtip feathers just touching the surface as it looks intently ahead.

“So lucky to capture a symmetrical reflection of this beautiful Bald Eagle coming straight at me!,” Biro explained, in an Instagram post that has garnered more than 7,000 likes.

Biro also posted a video of the eagle’s flight on Facebook. “The Eagle was literally flying inches over my head where I was sitting, it was an amazing experience!” he wrote.

The bald eagle, known as Bruce, is now something of a social media star. “This eagle is getting shared more than I imagined!,” explained Biro, in a Facebook post on May 19.

The remarkable shot was captured during a photo session at the Canadian Raptor Conservancy. “By offering our sessions to anyone who wants to participate - we have met some truly amazing people, made some fantastic friends from all over the world and in all walks of life and after seeing Steve’s awesome photo go viral this week - we are so happy for him and so proud that he took the photo here at CRC!,” it explained in a Facebook post on May 25.

Other eagles in North America have been getting plenty of attention recently. Earlier this month, a remarkable video showed an injured bald eagle being rescued from Missouri floodwaters.

A trio of bald eagles has been successfully raising eaglets in the backwaters of the Upper Mississippi River in Illinois.

Bald eagles were removed from the federal list of endangered and threatened species in 2007. The iconic birds are now flourishing across America, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

