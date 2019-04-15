Bald eagle chicks hatch on live webcam

A pair of proud bald eagle parents at Big Bear Valley in California have welcomed new chicks, with the new additions hatching on a live webcam.

The eagles – Jackie and her mate, Shadow, are the stars of the Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam Facebook page. “Chick #1 is out! All of Shadow's fussing helped it get all the way out of the shell! Welcome to the world!,” the group posted on Sunday.

The chick started to work its way out of its egg on Friday night local time, eventually gaining freedom on Sunday morning.

Shadow was “very antsy” as the chick emerged from its egg, standing up and fidgeting with it and another egg in the nest every couple of minutes. “Nervous first time dad!” quipped the Friends of Big Bear Valley.

When Jackie returned to the nest, what followed was described as an “epic standoff,” between the two birds with Shadow closely guarding the newly hatched chick. He eventually moved, letting Shadow protect the chick.

The cute chick was initially dubbed ‘fuzzy bobblehead’ on account of how it unsteadily held its head up.

“Chick #1 is adorable and getting stronger. The bobblehead action has slowed down as its neck muscles strengthen,” the organization said, in a Facebook post on Monday morning.

The second chick arrived on Monday. "#2 is out. It is resting while #1 gets fed. New babies need to nap a lot.” the group posted on its Facebook page.

Other bald eagles have also been garnering attention recently. A trio of bald eagles, which consists of two males and one female, is successfully raising eaglets in the backwaters of the Upper Mississippi River in Illinois.

The trio lives on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, where they are enjoying a successful 2019 nesting season. Three eggs hatched at the nest between March 27 and April 1, according to the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge.

