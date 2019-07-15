Apollo 11 flight director remembers historic mission to the Moon

For many Americans, the first Moon landing serves as a historic -but distant- memory. Current generations learn about the event from parents or a textbook, but for flight director Gene Kranz the mission is personal.

Kranz served as the flight director for several historic NASA missions; including the first manned Apollo mission and the Apollo 11 Moon landing.

The former NASA official says he always gets “misty” when he thinks about Apollo 11. But though he remembers the mission itself fondly, he expressed his concern to Fox’s Kristin Fisher that the U.S. hasn’t made it past the moon nearly 50 years later.

July 20 marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing.

After Apollo 11’s Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the Moon on July 20, 1969, just 10 more NASA astronauts would follow in their footsteps by walking on the lunar surface. The last human to set foot on the Moon was Apollo 17 astronaut Eugene Cernan on Dec. 14, 1972.

The U.S. wants to return American astronauts to Earth’s natural satellite by 2024.

