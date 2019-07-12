Apollo 11 artifacts owned by Buzz Aldrin up for auction

A number of Apollo 11 artifacts that were owned by Buzz Aldrin are up for auction at Sotheby’s later this month.

The Apollo 11 lunar module pilot has consigned 11 items for auction, which include pages from the mission’s flown flight plan and flown data file. These include a “Mission Rules Summary; from the Apollo 11 data file, which details the steps to be followed following a spacecraft malfunction. The sheet has a pre-sale estimate of $30,000 to $50,000.

The first and last pages of the flown Apollo 11 Flight Plan are also up for auction. The first page, which begins with the words “LIFTOFF,” has a pre-sale estimate of $30,000 to $50,000. The final page describes the activities to be performed during the last 2 hours of the mission and has a pre-sale estimate of $25,000 to $35,000. All of the sheets in the auction are signed by Aldrin.

APOLLO 11'S MICHAEL COLLINS REFLECTS ON HISTORIC MOON LANDING: 'WE WERE JUST REGULAR ASTRONAUTS'

The auction takes place on July 20, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing.

“Our mission was a mission for all of mankind,” said Aldrin, in a statement. “It’s been an honor to look after these documents for the last 50 years, which bore witness to that historic event. As we look forward to the landmark anniversary, I decided that it was time to share them with a new generation of collectors, who can enjoy them for the next 50 years and beyond.”

A set of original videotape recordings of the Apollo 11 Moon landing that were bought for $217.77 at a government surplus auction by a former NASA intern in the 1970s could raise up to $2 million when they are auctioned by Sotheby’s on July 20.

APOLLO 11: NASA AND THE 'LOST' MOON LANDING TAPES

The historic mission continues to be a source of fascination. A preliminary flight plan and a NASA memo discussing Neil Armstrong’s historic first words on the Moon are among a host of artifacts from the historic Apollo 11 mission that will be auctioned by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions from July 16 to 18.

An Apollo 11 Lunar Module Timeline Book that traveled to the Moon with Aldrin and Armstrong in the Eagle lander is the centerpiece of a Christie’s auction on Jul 18. The Timeline Book has a pre-sale estimate of $7 million to $9 million.

A rare signed photo of Apollo 11 astronaut Armstrong making his ‘giant leap for mankind’ was recently sold in a separate auction for $52,247.

APOLLO 11: 'GIANT LEAP' PHOTO SIGNED BY NEIL ARMSTRONG SELLS FOR $52G

Last year, a checklist that traveled to the surface of the Moon with Armstrong and Aldrin sold at auction in New York for $62,500.

In 2017, a bag containing Moondust filled by Armstrong was sold by Sotheby’s for $1.8 million.

The bag previously had been misidentified and mistakenly sold at an online government auction for $995. The Chicago-area woman who purchased the bag won an intense court battle with NASA, which attempted to retrieve the artifact.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins recently revealed a previously unseen photo of the famous Moon landing crew members that he “found at the bottom of a box.”

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers