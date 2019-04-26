Ancient tomb of mysterious man discovered in Egypt

Archaeologists recently unearthed a tomb in Egypt that belonged to a mysterious man known as Tjt, dating all the way back to Ancient Egypt.

The tomb was found near Aswan, the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities said in a Facebook post. Inside the tomb, archaeologists found parts of a painted wooden coffin, fragments of another coffin that included the "complete text including the name of the owner" and mentions of several Egyptian gods, including Hapi, the god of the annual flooding of the Nile.

"Dr. Ayman Ashmawy head of the Egyptian ancient sector said that the tomb consist[ed] of a stair partly flanked by sculpted blocks leading to the funerary chambers," the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities wrote in the statement. "The entrance was closed by a stone wall found in the original place that had been erected over the stair."

DOZENS OF MUMMIES, INCLUDING MOTHER AND CHILD, DISCOVERED IN EGYPTIAN TOMB

In addition to the mysterious Tjt, dozens of other mummies were found in the tomb, including two laying on top of each other, presumed to be a mother and child.

"A round-topped coffin was excavated directly in the rock floor. In the main room lied around 30 mummies, among which some of young children who were deposited in a long lateral niche," the Egyptian Ministry added in the statement.

It's believed that the tomb was built between the sixth century B.C. and the fourth century A.D.

In addition to the mummies, a number of other ancient artifacts were found scattered all over the tomb, including vases, vessels with old remnants of food and amphorae, which are tall decorated jars that sport two handles.

Funeral masks with gold paint were also found inside the tomb.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP