Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ancient Egypt
Published

Ancient Egyptian 'industrial zone' uncovered in Luxor's 'Valley of the Monkeys'

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 11

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 11 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

New archaeological discoveries have been made in Luxor, Egypt, -including an "industrial zone," according to the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities.

Archaeologists found 30 workshops in an area "composed of houses for storage and the cleaning of the funery furniture with many potteries dated to Dynasty 18," reports Reuters.

One finding was in the West Valley, also referred to as the Valley of the Monkeys, reports Ahram Online, and the other was in the East Valley, which is home to the country's famous pharaonic tombs.

The excavation site in the Valley of the Monkeys.

The excavation site in the Valley of the Monkeys. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities)

Well-known Egyptologist Zahi Hawass told Ahram Online that the area contains an oven used for clay products, a water storage tank used by thirsty workers, and hundreds of inlay beads and golden objects that were used to decorate royal coffins.

IN POMPEII, SCIENTISTS UNEARTH GLADIATOR FRESCO

An assortment of artifacts found in Luxor. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities)

An assortment of artifacts found in Luxor. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities)

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The excavation is reportedly looking for overlooked tombs, and for those of the wives and sons of the kings of the eighteenth dynasty buried in the Valley of the Kings.

Some of the newly uncovered objects.

Some of the newly uncovered objects. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities)

Do you work in Silicon Valley? Contact me at christopher.carbone@foxnews.com or Twitter DM at @christocarbone. (PR pitches by email only, please.)