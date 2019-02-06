1,200-year-old Bible reportedly recovered from smugglers in Turkey

Turkey officials found an ancient Bible believed to be 1,200 years old in a dramatic operation that was caught on camera.

The ancient text is in a frail condition, made of leather with gold lettering, and religious symbols and motifs appear on the pages.

Police recovered the ancient Bible as part of an anti-smuggling operation on Monday in the city of Kayapınar, hours away from Syria, according to a Turkey news station.

The Bible is 34 pages long and has a cross and a star of David inside the book.

Police say three suspects were caught while trying to sell it in a shoe store.

Turkish police detained six people in connection with the ancient text.

Officials delivered it to a local university for examination by archeologists.