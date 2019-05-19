Alligator captured in Pittsburgh park after trying to hide from officers

That's not something you tend to see in Pittsburgh.

A family that was fishing near the Monongahela River made a very surprising discovery on Saturday: They saw an alligator sunning itself on the riverside trail and promptly called 911 to report it.

The gator, which weighed about 10 pounds and was around 3 feet long, tried to hide from officers underneath a fallen tree -- making it difficult for them to use catch poles and tongs to grab it, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Animal Care and Control.

Eventually, officers dug into the soil to create an opening and captured the alligator by hand about an hour after 911 had been called.

They used a nylon strip to tie the gator's mouth shut and placed it inside a crate.

According to the officers on the scene, the alligator was likely a pet that someone released into the wild.

It was also apparently a bit overweight, which led officers to suspect that the alligator was eating well by the banks of the Monongahela.

The alligator, which was not injured and appeared healthy, will reportedly stay at Humane Animal Rescue until a shelter or refuge is identified for relocation.

Alligators require a warm climate and would likely not survive a cold Pennsylvania winter.