Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alaska
Published

Alert level raised for Aleutian Islands volcano emitting ash

Ash cloud extends more than 217 miles southeast of volcano

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

JUNEAU, Alaska — A volcano in Alaska's Aleutian Islands chain has continued to emit ash, the Alaska Volcano Observatory reported Thursday, prompting officials to raise the alert level.

NASA SATELLITE DATA COULD DETECT VOLCANIC UNREST YEARS BEFORE ERUPTIONS

Satellite views suggested ash emissions from the Semisopochnoi volcano that started in the morning are continuing with no decrease in intensity. The observatory listed the volcano being under a watch.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The ash cloud extends more than 217 miles (350 kilometers) southeast of the volcano and has reached heights of up to 20,000 feet (6 kilometers) above sea level, the observatory said.

Adak is about 160 miles (257 kilometers) east of the volcano.