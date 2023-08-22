Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

India

After Russia's failed lunar landing, this country hopes to be first to land on moon's south pole

This is India's second attempt to land on the moon after a failure in 2019

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
NASA preps to send humans back to the moon Video

NASA preps to send humans back to the moon

Former astronaut Tom Jones explains how the United States' goal in space is different decades later on 'America Reports.'

Days after Russia’s failed lunar mission, India is hoping to be the first country to land a spacecraft on the moon’s south pole. 

The Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is scheduled to land on the lunar south pole on Wednesday.

If successful, it would be the first spacecraft to land on the lunar south pole, a region whose shadowed craters are thought to contain water ice that could support future moon settlements. 

TOPSHOT-INDIA-SCIENCE-SPACE-ASTRONOMY

FILE: This screen grab made from video footage from ISRO via AFPTV taken on July 14, 2023, shows an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lifting off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, an island off the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh state.  (ISRO/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images)

India's second attempt to land on the moon after a failure in 2019 is being seen as a display of the tenacity of its scientific institutions. 

ISRO has been sharing regular updates of the mission through posts on X, formerly Twitter.

RUSSIAN MOON MISSION ENDS IN DISASTER AS LANDER HAS ‘CEASED TO EXIST’

"The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing," it said on Tuesday. 

"The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!"

The landing attempt comes days after Russia failed to return to the moon after nearly half a century. The robotic Luna-25 probe crashed onto the surface of the moon over the weekend. 

russian lunar landing

In this image made from video released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the moon lander Luna-25 automatic station takes off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.  ((Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP))

Yuri Borisov, the head of the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos attributed the failure to the lack of expertise due to the long break in research that followed the Soviet’s last mission to the moon in the late 1970s. 

Borisov said the spacecraft’s thruster fired for 127 seconds instead of the planned 84 seconds, causing it to crash, and a government mission will investigate the glitch. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lunar south pole is of particular interest to scientists. The permanently shadowed polar craters are believed to contain frozen water in the rocks that future explorers could transform into air and rocket fuel. 

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 