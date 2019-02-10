5 Hitler watercolors go unsold at German auction

Five watercolors attributed to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler failed to sell at auction this weekend, possibly over fears they could be fakes.

The Nuremberger Nachrichten newspaper reported Sunday that no bids were received on the paintings, which had starting prices of between 19,000 euros ($21,500) and 45,000 euros ($50,900).

Three days before Saturday's auction, prosecutors reportedly seized 63 other paintings attributed to Hitler from the auction house to investigate allegations they were fakes.

In Berlin last month, prosecutors seized three other Hitler watercolors after receiving a complaint questioning their authenticity.

As a young man, Hitler is thought to have painted some 2,000 pictures as he unsuccessfully struggled to succeed as an artist in Vienna prior to World War I. He twice failed the entrance exam to the Vienna Academy of Fine Arts, in 1907 and 1908.

American and British soldiers found many Hitler drawings in the ruins of German government buildings after World War II, as Fox News previously reported. Sotheby’s in London offered Hitler drawings for sale in the 1960s. Over the years, several auctions have been conducted in England and Germany.

