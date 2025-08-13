‘Get out of town!’: Staten Island crowd confronts Zohran Mamdani at anti-Trump rally

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Not everyone was eager to welcome New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee, Zohran Mamdani, to Staten Island on Wednesday afternoon.

"Go back to where you came from. We don't want you on Staten Island," a protester wearing a "Trump girl" t-shirt and holding an American flag shouted at the 33-year-old self-described socialist as he exited the backdoor of the Istanbul Bay Authentic Mediterranean Restaurant.

Inside the event, as Mamdani kicked off his third anti-Trump event of the week, protesters outside the restaurant drowned out the introductory speeches with their cowbells, sirens and megaphones.

Despite the heat in the crowded restaurant and his detractors outside, Mamdani maintained a smile throughout the event and told reporters, "It saddens me to hear language of being told to go back to where I came from, and yet, it is not surprising because it is so much of what characterizes President Trump's politics."

Mamdani was hosting his third " Five Boroughs Against Trump " event of the week on Wednesday, reaffirming his commitment to protecting New Yorkers from Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration if he's elected mayor of New York City this November.

"I will not let it dissuade me from continuing to come to Staten Island, from continuing to speak to New Yorkers, no matter where they live, no matter what politics they have," Mamdani said in response to the protesters. "Because I know that just as there are Republicans who feel that way, there are others who are sincere in their questions."

Several protesters outside the restaurant told Fox News Digital that they planned to vote for Curtis Sliwa, CEO of the Guardian Angels, this November.

"He's the only one that could save our city," Ed, a Staten Islander carrying a large American flag, said.

Ed told Fox News Digital that he wanted to give Mamdani "a little surprise party" and let the socialist candidate know that his values do not represent those of Staten Island.

"This is Trump country," said Manny, another protester and Wall Street retiree who said Mamdani's policies are "anti-Wall Street."

Trump won Staten Island by 30 points in the 2024 presidential election, according to The New York Times' data. Meanwhile, in neighboring Brooklyn, former Vice President Kamala Harris carried the borough by 44 points.

Tommy Banks, a native Staten Islander, said his message to Mamdani on Wednesday was simple: "Get out of town."

"He wants to make everything free. He can't afford that. He's a socialist. He don't live that. We're not socialist," Banks said.

Banks agreed with the other protesters outside the restaurant, telling Fox News Digital that "nobody else" could be mayor but Sliwa.

"He's a true New Yorker. He's been fighting for New York all his life. Give him a chance to get in there," Banks said.

Another protester, Liz, shouted, "Mamdani's a commie!" as the Democratic nominee departed in his SUV.

Liz said she doesn't like Mamdani because "he's not a Democrat, he's a communist."

She said Mamdani is trying to tempt New Yorkers with campaign promises like free childcare, free bus fare and government-run grocery stores, but Liz said it would be a "disaster" if he became mayor.

When Mamdani declared victory in the Democratic primary, incumbent mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an independent, called Mamdani a "snake-oil salesman" that would "say and do anything to get elected."

Trump has often criticized Mamdani and his policies, calling him a "100% communist lunatic."

Staten Islanders who spoke to Fox News Digital outside Mamdani's anti-Trump event on Wednesday seemed to agree with those sentiments, calling him a "commie" and criticizing his socialist policies, which include freezing the rent, raising corporate taxes and increasing the minimum wage.

But Shahana Masum, who sported a "Zohran for Staten Island" sticker on her purse and attended the event, told Fox News Digital that Mamdani is the person who is representing "me and my community."

Masum said she has also been told to go back to her country.

And to that she said, "You didn't go back to your country, and I came here with dignity and with my visa, so don't tell me to leave."

Fox News’ Bryan Llenas and Marly Carroll contributed to this report.