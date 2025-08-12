Zelenskyy not invited to upcoming Trump, Putin talks — White House says this was the reason

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been sidelined from peace talks between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday because the Russian leader extended the invitation to meet, according to the White House.

"The president is agreeing to this meeting, at the request of President Putin," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Tuesday. "And the goal of this meeting for the president is to walk away with a better understanding of how we can end this war."

"I think the president of the United States getting in the room with the president of Russia ,sitting face-to-face rather than speaking over the telephone will give this president the best indication of how to end this war and where this is headed," Leavitt said.

Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet in Anchorage, Alaska, Friday — despite the president's comments in recent days that the two would meet in Russia.

"There were many sites discussed, but of course, Alaska is a state within the United States of America," Leavitt said. "So the president is very honored and looks forward to hosting President Putin on American soil."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.