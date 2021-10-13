Young boy goes viral after shouting 'Let's Go Brandon' into mic while announcing start of race

A young boy went viral over the weekend after shouting "Let’s Go Brandon" when asked to announce the start of a NAPA Super DIRT race.

"Drivers, start your engines," three children shouted into the microphone when asked by the announcer to "help kick this thing off" at the race at New York’s Oswego Speedway Sunday.

HOW 'LET'S GO BRANDON!' BECAME A NATIONAL SOCIAL MEDIA SENSATION

"Let’s go Brandon!" the boy standing in the middle added.

The girl next to the boy began to laugh after the three words were spoken and the announcer appeared surprised.

The three-word chant has become an internet sensation after an NBC reporter at a NASCAR Xfinity Series race incorrectly reported that fans in the stands were chanting "Let’s Go Brandon" following a victory by driver Brandon Brown, when in fact they were shouting, "F*** Joe Biden!"

TEXAS MAN SUSPECTED OF COMMITTING TWO MURDERS WHILE FREE ON BOND IN COUNTY OF SOROS-FUNDED DA

Memes, jokes, and comments immediately began to spread across the internet posted by users mocking NBC’s coverage during the interview.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP