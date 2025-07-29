Expand / Collapse search
Wounded vet confirmed to Veterans Affairs role as GOP slams Dems for slow-walking Trump picks

By Alex Miller Fox News
Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss Democrats trying to stifle President Donald Trump's nominees for the agency and his efforts to reform the department to better care for veterans. 

The Senate confirmed yet another of President Donald Trump’s nominees on Tuesday, this time for a position that maintains veterans’ cemeteries and oversees burials.

Sam Brown, an Army veteran and former Nevada GOP Senate candidate, was confirmed by the Senate to be Trump’s Veteran’s Affairs undersecretary for memorial affairs. The 54-44 vote was largely a partisan affair, save for Nevada's Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jackie Rosen, who both crossed the aisle to vote for Brown's confirmation.

KEY TRUMP NOMINEES STALLED BY SENATE DEMS PUTS PRESSURE ON GOP LEADERS

Sam Brown

Sam Brown, an Army veteran and former Nevada GOP candidate for Senate, was confirmed as Trump's Veteran’s Affairs undersecretary for memorial affairs. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The undersecretary for memorial affairs oversees the National Cemetery Administration, which operates and maintains over 150 national cemeteries. National cemeteries across the country have roughly 4 million veterans interred in their grounds, according to the VA.

And the National Cemetery Administration provides for over 100,000 military veterans and eligible family members each year.

Trump nominated Brown, who served in the army for five years before medically retiring after a roadside improvised explosive device detonated and burned one-third of his body, in January, and lauded him as an "American hero" in a post on his social media platform Truth Social at the time.

SENATE CONFIRMS TRUMP PICK TO LEAD INDEPENDENT NUCLEAR REGULATORY COMMISSION

Donald Trump looking concerned on White House lawn.

President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House from Camp David on Monday, June 9, 2025.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc)

"He fearlessly proved his love for our country in the army, while leading troops in battle in Afghanistan and, after being honorably retired as a captain, helping our veterans get access to emergency medications," Trump said.

Brown’s confirmation marked the third of the day in the Senate, where a growing list of Trump’s nominees to a variety of agencies, judgeships and ambassadorships have been slowed down by Senate Democrats.

Senate Republican leadership are trudging through the Democrats’ blockade, and working to hammer out a deal to get more nominees moved through quicker.

'ALL THE OPTIONS': GOP EYES CUTTING AUGUST RECESS TO MOVE DOZENS OF TRUMP NOMINEES STALLED BY DEMS

Sen. Jerry Moran

Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican from Kansas, speaks during a ceremony unveiling a statue of Amelia Earhart in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Senate Republicans argued that Brown’s position, in particular, shouldn’t be subject to the partisanship on display in Democrats’ attempts to slow walk other, more controversial nominees.

Sen. Jerry Moran, chair of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, had his request earlier this year to confirm Brown through a much faster process, known as unanimous consent, objected to by Senate Democrats in May.

"Laying our veterans to rest with honor, serving their families with dignity is not a Republican or Democrat issue," the Kansas Republican said in a statement at the time. "I am discouraged that we cannot work in a bipartisan manner to confirm this qualified and capable leader for the National Cemetery Administration. That position is responsible for carrying out our nation’s most solemn responsibility, burying our veterans."

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

