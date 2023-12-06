Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin

Wisconsin appeals court upholds permit denial for proposed golf course near state park

Permit would have allowed wetlands to be filled in near Kohler-Andre State Park

Associated Press
Published
A state appeals court has upheld decisions that denied a company a permit to build a golf course near a state park along Wisconsin's Lake Michigan shoreline.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources had approved a permit that would have allowed Kohler Company to fill in wetlands during construction of an 18-hole golf course in Sheboygan County near Kohler-Andre State Park.

But an administrative law judge later overturned the DNR's decision granting that permit, and a circuit court upheld the judge's finding.

Wisconsin

An appeals court in Wisconsin has upheld a decision blocking the construction of a golf course near a state park on the Lake Michigan coastline.

Kohler appealed that decision, but the Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld the previous decisions denying the company the permit, WLUK-TV reported.

The court found in part that "substantial evidence" supported the administrative law judge's finding that when the DNR issued the permit, it did not have sufficient information to assess whether the project would have significant adverse impacts to the wetlands.

The court's ruling also found that the judge "did not err in reversing the DNR’s decision without modifying the permit."

