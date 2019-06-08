Barr compares his return to DOJ to D-Day, likens it to trying to 'land without getting shot'

Attorney General William Barr compared his arrival at the Justice Department to the type of situation soldiers faced before D-Day.

"As we've been watching the coverage of June 6, 1944 D-Day, I had the thought that my arrival this time felt a little bit, I think, like jumping into Sainte-Mère-Église on the morning of June 5, trying to figure out where you could land without getting shot," he said at the FBI Academy on Friday.

Thursday marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the day when Allied soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy in an effort to challenge the Nazi stronghold in Northern Europe.

Barr, who also served as AG under former President George W. Bush, returned to the Justice Department as it faced intense questioning surrounding the Russia investigation.

Since his arrival, Barr has taken actions that prompted both media figures and congressional Democrats to accuse him of shielding the president from warranted scrutiny.

Barr has also come under fire for pursuing the president's directive to de-classify intelligence material in order to uncover information related to the Russia probe's origins.

That prompted an inquiry from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who blasted the AG as unworthy of that title. Barr also faced a potential contempt vote as his Department refused to comply with House Democrats request for more information.