Texas state representative flips to GOP, says Democrats have plunged into 'progressive abyss'

A Democratic state politician in Texas is flipping to the Republican Party for her final four months in office.

State Rep. Shawn Thierry published a statement to social media on Friday decrying the Democratic Party's march into the "progressive abyss" after she lost her primary for supporting a GOP-led bill protecting minors from gender transition procedures.

"The Democratic Party has veered so far left, so deep into the progressive abyss, that it now champions policies that I cannot, in good conscience, support — policies like promoting sex changes for children during a vulnerable stage of their lives, and dismantling Title IX protections for women in sports," Thierry wrote.

TEXAS RESIDENTS AFFECTED BY BORDER SECURITY UNDER BIDEN-HARRIS ADMIN EXPRESS FEAR OF FUTURE ATTACK

Thierry said because of her break with the values of her party, she will serve her final few months in office as a member of the GOP.

"I now stand with the party of Lincoln, the party that fought to preserve our Union and fought to end the atrocities of slavery," she added.

Thierry lost to primary challenger Lauren Ashley Simmons during a runoff election in May.

TEXAS ANNOUNCES OVER 1M INELIGIBLE VOTERS REMOVED FROM VOTING ROLLS SINCE LAST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

A major factor in her failure within the Democratic Party is believed to have been her support for a 2023 Republican bill that barred gender transition for minors.

"Mothers around our country from all backgrounds, races, and communities understand that it’s our sacred duty to preserve the innocence of our children, protect them from being sexualized, and sterilized," Thierry wrote. "To respect universal truths, and to uphold the rights of biological women as defined by science, nature, and common sense."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I will not be alone; I will be with millions of courageous women and men of good conscience, who are willing to place people over political ideology," she concluded.