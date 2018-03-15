Who's in Trump's Cabinet? A full list of the president's top advisers

President Trump’s Cabinet is made up of department heads and advisers he’s hand-picked – and they all have vastly different backgrounds.

But his Cabinet, which includes the heads of 15 executive departments and others, such as the vice president and White House chief of staff, hasn’t remained the same since he took office. Some members have resigned, and others have shuffled to different positions.

As the Trump administration continues to change, here’s an up-to-date look at who is currently serving in the president’s Cabinet.

Mike Pence, vice president

Mike Pence is the 48th vice president of the U.S. Trump named Pence as his running mate during his presidential campaign in July 2016.

Assumed office: January 20, 2017

Age: 59

Prior job: Indiana governor, congressman

Fun fact: Before going into politics, Pence was a radio talk show host in Indiana in the 1990s.

Mike Pompeo, secretary of state

Mike Pompeo was sworn in as the 70th secretary of state in April, replacing Rex Tillerson.

Assumed office: April 26, 2018

Age: 54

Prior job: CIA director

Fun fact: He is the first former CIA director to lead the State Department.

Steven Mnuchin, secretary of the treasury

Steven Mnuchin is the 77th secretary of the Treasury Department. In his role, Mnuchin oversees the department that is seen as the steward of economic and financial systems in the U.S.

Assumed office: February 13, 2017

Age: 55

Prior job: Trump campaign’s financial chairman

Fun fact: Before working for Trump, Mnuchin founded and led hedge fund Dune Capital Management as well as Dune Entertainment, which invested in major Hollywood films such as “Avatar” and “The Devil Wears Prada.” He is listed as an executive producer on other major films, including “American Sniper,” “The Lego Movie” and “Suicide Squad.”

Jim Mattis, secretary of defense

Retired Marine Gen. Jim Mattis is the 26th secretary of the Department of Defense.

Assumed office: January 20, 2017

Age: 67

Prior job: U.S. Central Command commander

Fun fact: A decorated military veteran, Mattis earned the nickname "Mad Dog," but he’s not necessarily a big fan of it.

Jeff Sessions, attorney general

Jeff Sessions is the 84th attorney general, overseeing the Justice Department.

Assumed office: February 9, 2017

Age: 71

Prior job: Alabama senator

Fun fact: Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Ryan Zinke, secretary of the interior

As the 52nd Department of Interior secretary, Ryan Zinke heads up an agency that oversees the country’s lands, such as national parks and wildlife refuges. He also serves as a steward for renewable energy supplies.

Assumed office: March 1, 2017

Age: 56

Prior job: Montana congressman

Fun fact: Zinke served in the U.S. Navy from 1985 to 2008 and led Navy SEAL operations worldwide. He is the first SEAL to be elected to congress, according to his Interior Department biography.

Sonny Perdue, secretary of agriculture

A former farmer and agribusinessman, George Ervine “Sonny” Perdue is the 31st secretary of agriculture.

Assumed office: April 25, 2017

Age: 71

Prior job: Georgia governor

Fun fact: Perdue was the designated survivor during Trump’s first official State of the Union address.

Wilbur Ross, secretary of commerce

Wilbur Ross is the 39th secretary of commerce. In his role, Ross is the “principal voice of business in the Trump administration,” according to his Commerce Department biography.

Assumed office: February 28, 2017

Age: 80

Prior job: Investment banker, chairman of WL Ross & Co. LLC

Fun fact: Ross has been given honors by former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and Akihito, the emperor of Japan, for his financial help with both countries, according to his biography.

Alex Acosta, secretary of labor

Alex Acosta is the 27th labor secretary.

Assumed office: April 28, 2017

Age: 49

Prior job: Dean of the Florida International University College of Law

Fun fact: The son of Cuban refugees, Acosta was a first-generation college student, earning a degree in economics and a law degree from Harvard, according to his Labor Department biography.

Alex Azar, secretary of health and human services

Alex Azar is the 24th health and human services secretary. He was nominated for the position after Trump’s first pick, Tom Price, resigned after less than a year in the position over his use of private planes.

Assumed office: January 29, 2018

Age: 51

Prior job: Attorney, deputy secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services

Fun fact: Azar clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, according to his Health and Human Services Department biography.

Ben Carson, secretary of housing and urban development

Dr. Ben Carson is the 17th Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary.

Assumed office: March 2, 2017

Age: 66

Prior job: Director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

Fun fact: Carson became the youngest major division director in Johns Hopkins’ history when he was named director of pediatric neurosurgery at the age of 33, his Housing and Urban Development Department biography states. He is also a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Spingarn Medal, the highest honor awarded by the NAACP.

Elaine Chao, secretary of transportation

Elaine Chao is the 18th secretary of transportation.

Assumed office: January 31, 2017

Age: 65

Prior job: Former director of the Peace Corps

Fun fact: This isn’t Chao’s first Cabinet appointment; she served as the Department of Labor secretary under former President George W. Bush. Born in Taiwan, she is also the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Rick Perry, secretary of energy

Rick Perry is the 14th secretary of the Department of Energy.

Assumed office: March 2, 2017

Age: 68

Prior job: Texas governor

Fun fact: Perry appeared as a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” but was eliminated in the second round.

Betsy DeVos, secretary of education

Betsy DeVos is the 11th Department of Education secretary.

Assumed office: February 7, 2017

Age: 60

Prior job: Michigan GOP chairwoman

Fun fact: DeVos and her husband are known for their philanthropic work – especially when it comes to education – in the state of Michigan. But the couple also produced a short-lived Broadway musical with Kathie Lee Gifford.

Robert Wilkie, secretary of veterans affairs

Robert Wilkie was selected as the interim secretary of veterans affairs after Trump fired David Shulkin.

Assumed office: July 30, 2018

Age: 55

Prior job: Under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness at the Defense Department

Fun fact: Wilkie previously served as assistant secretary of defense under Robert Gates and Donald Rumsfeld during the Bush administration – making him the youngest senior leader in that department, according to his Defense Department biography.

Kirstjen Nielsen, secretary of homeland security

Kirstjen Nielsen is the 6th Department of Homeland Security secretary. John Kelly, the White House chief of staff, was Trump’s first pick to lead the department. Elaine Duke, who was serving as deputy secretary, temporarily took over as acting secretary in July 2017 once Kelly moved to the White House.

Assumed office: December 6, 2017

Age: 46

Prior job: Principal deputy to the White House chief of staff

Fun fact: Nielsen is the first former DHS employee to become secretary of the department, according to her biography.

John Kelly, White House chief of staff

John Kelly, a decorated military veteran, replaced Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff in 2017.

Assumed office: July 31, 2017

Age: 68

Prior job: Department of Homeland Security secretary, U.S. Southern Command commander

Fun fact: Kelly is a Gold Star father. His son, Second Lt. Robert Kelly was killed in battle in Afghanistan in 2010.

Robert Lighthizer, U.S. trade representative

Robert Lighthizer is the 18th U.S. trade representative. In his role, he oversees the department “responsible for developing and coordinating U.S international trade, commodity and direct investment police,” as well as monitoring negotiations with other nations, according to his biography.

Assumed office: May 15, 2017

Age: 70

Prior job: Attorney, former Senate Finance Committee chief of staff

Fun fact: Lighthizer was pretty familiar with his job prior to his appointment. He served as the deputy U.S. trade representative during the Reagan administration.

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence

Dan Coats is the 5th director of national intelligence. In his role, he leads the U.S. intelligence community and advises Trump, according to his biography.

Assumed office: March 16, 2017

Age: 75

Prior job: Indiana senator, congressman

Fun fact: Coats served as ambassador to Germany beginning in 2001, appointed just days before the 9-11 terrorist attacks.

Nikki Haley, United Nations ambassador

Nikki Haley is the 29th ambassador to the United Nations.

Assumed office: January 27, 2017

Age: 46

Prior job: South Carolina governor

Fun fact: Haley, the first female governor of South Carolina, was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in 2016.

Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget

Mick Mulvaney is the director of the Office of Management and Budget. Trump also appointed Mulvaney to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after its leader quit in November 2017.

Assumed office: February 16, 2017

Age: 51

Prior job: South Carolina congressman

Fun fact: Mulvaney and his wife are the parents of triplets.

Gina Haspel, CIA director

After Mike Pompeo was sworn in as secretary of state, Gina Haspel assumed the role as acting CIA director. She was sworn in on May 21, 2018.

Assumed office: May 21, 2018

Age: 61

Prior job: Deputy CIA director

Fun fact: Haspel is the first woman to lead the CIA.

Andrew Wheeler, acting administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

Andrew Wheeler was tapped to replace Scott Pruitt as the 14th administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in an interim role.

Assumed office: July 9, 2018

Age: 55

Prior job: Deputy administrator of the EPA

Fun fact: Wheeler worked at the EPA in the early 1990s and was staff chief of the Senate Environment Committee before becoming coal industry lobbyist.

Linda McMahon, administrator of the Small Business Association

Linda McMahon is the 25th Small Business Association administrator, advocating for the country’s small businesses.

Assumed office: February 14, 2017

Age: 69

Prior job: CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

Fun fact: Along with her husband Vince, McMahon co-founded WWE. The couple turned what was a regional wrestling organization into a public offering worth $658.8 million in revenue in 2015, according to Rolling Stone.