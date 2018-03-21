Who is David Shulkin? 3 things to know about the secretary of Veterans Affairs

David Shulkin is the 9th secretary of Veterans Affairs and a member of President Trump’s Cabinet.

The 58-year-old assumed office on Feb. 13, 2017 and is the first non-veteran to lead the department, according to NPR.

Read on for a look at three things to know about Shulkin.

He's a holdover from the Obama administration

In 2015, former President Barack Obama tapped Shulkin to be under secretary for health at the VA.

After he was confirmed by the Senate, he served in this role for 18 months, “leading the nation’s largest integrated health care system, with over 1,700 sites of care serving nearly nine million Veterans,” according to his official Veterans Affairs biography.

Now, as secretary, Shulkin oversees the entire $177-billion agency, according to the Military Times.

He’s a doctor

Shulkin received his medical degree from the Medical College of Pennsylvania, according to his biography. He later became a medical intern at Yale University and then a resident at the University of Pittsburgh.

Before working in the Department of Veterans Affairs, Shulkin was chief medical officer of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, Temple University Hospital and also the Medical College of Pennsylvania Hospital, his biography states.

He was also president and CEO of New York's Beth Israel Medical Center from 2005 to 2009, according to ABC News.

Shulkin crossed medicine with business when he founded DoctorQuality, “one of the first consumer-oriented sources of information on quality and safety in healthcare,” according to his biography.

Additionally, Shulkin’s wife, Merle Bari, with whom he has two children, is a dermatologist in Philadelphia.

He comes from a military family

Shulkin may not be a veteran, but he does come from a military family.

He was born on a military based in Illinois and his father was an Army physiatrist, according to the Military Times. Both of his grandfathers served during World War I, one of whom was also the chief pharmacist at the VA in Madison, Wisconsin.

Hailing from a military family "has sensitized me to the psychological and medical needs of those who served our country,” Shulkin said during his 2015 confirmation hearing, according to the Military Times.