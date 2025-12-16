Expand / Collapse search
'America's Most Wanted' co-host warns 'concerning' lack of clues hindering Brown University shooting manhunt

Callahan Walsh believes suspect seen in surveillance footage has 'serious connection' to school

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
‘America’s Most Wanted’ co-host believes Brown University shooter has ‘serious connection’ to school Video

‘America’s Most Wanted’ co-host believes Brown University shooter has ‘serious connection’ to school

‘America’s Most Wanted’ co-host Callahan Walsh discusses the ongoing manhunt for the Brown University shooting suspect on ‘Fox & Friends.’

"America’s Most Wanted" co-host Callahan Walsh says investigators are up against steep challenges in the Brown University shooting case as the search for the gunman enters a fourth day.

"The fact that there's very little information is very concerning," Walsh said Tuesday, pointing to a shortage of evidence on "Fox & Friends."

Authorities released video of the suspect, believed to be about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a stocky build and dressed in dark clothing, but Walsh said the footage offers almost nothing for the public to work with.

"There's a lot of people that match that description, unfortunately," he said, adding that the grainy video is unlikely to generate an identification from anyone who doesn’t already know the suspect personally.

TRUMP URGES CAPTURE OF 'ANIMAL' GUNMAN IN BROWN UNIVERSITY SHOOTING, SAYS NO MOTIVE YET

America's Most Wanted co-host Callahan Walsh

Callahan Walsh is seen in the season premiere of "America's Most Wanted," which aired Monday, Apr. 21, 2025, on FOX. (FOX/Contributor via Getty Images)

Walsh also touched on that point Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime," noting that the suspect’s face is covered, and no distinguishing features are visible in the footage.

On Tuesday, he added that the scarcity of usable surveillance footage is especially striking because the campus is equipped with hundreds of cameras.

"[With] over 800 cameras on that campus and hardly one shot of this individual, it's astonishing. It's really mind-blowing," he said.

BROWN UNIVERSITY SHOOTING VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS ELLA COOK: 'AN INCREDIBLE LIGHT'

combo image shows person of interest in all black walking streets

This combination image, made with photos provided by the FBI and the Providence, R.I., Police Department, shows a person of interest in the shooting that occurred at Brown University in Providence, R.I., on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (FBI/Providence Police Department via AP)

"That's why I believe the guy does have a serious connection to the school. He knew where he was going. He knew what he was doing."

Walsh's comments came after a person of interest detained in connection with the attack was cleared and released. He said that development poses another setback, forcing law enforcement to "restart" the investigation.

Handling of Brown University investigation is ‘shocking’ and ‘appalling’: Callahan Walsh Video

"That is so much time lost…" he lamented.

"They're going to have to go back and re-interview all the eyewitnesses there and try to figure out, was there anything that they missed? Is there something additional that they can provide now that they have this footage? Can they put this together… and make sure, ‘Is this guy in this footage actually the shooter or not?’ We also need to know what he said in that classroom…. I think that's going to be very important as well."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

