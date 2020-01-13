Expand / Collapse search
White House
White House's 'first snow of the year' tweet confuses Washington, DC, residents

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
The White House's official Twitter handle on Sunday confused residents in Washington, D.C., when it tweeted out a nighttime photograph of the world's most famous residence behind falling snowflakes with the caption: "First snow of the year!"

One problem: It didn't snow in the city that day and was, in fact, unseasonably warm, with highs that nearly reached 70 degrees. So unless Disney's Elsa made an unannounced state visit, Twitter users demanded answers.

The tweet sparked a blizzard of replies that largely mocked the administration.

Some on Twitter recalled the time that Trump insisted that Alabama was threatened by Hurricane Dorian. The issue became famous when Trump held up a map in the Oval Office showing the "cone of uncertainty" over areas the storm could hit. The map seemed to include a section of Alabama and the Florida panhandle circled with a black marker.

Newsweek said it reached out to the White House for comment and later learned that the White House shared a flickr.com page that further explained the photo used in the tweet was taken on Jan. 7, the last time it snowed in the city. The confusion appeared to be that the White House did not include the date the photo was taken in the tweet.

"It was 70 degrees today," Bradley Moss, a national security lawyer, wrote, according to Newsweek. "There was no snow out there."

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.