White House

White House warns of 'pain' inflicted on Americans if Democrats don't reopen government

The Senate expected to vote Monday night on dueling measures to fund government operations

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Republicans will ‘carry the weight’ of trying to avoid a government shutdown: GOP lawmaker Video

Republicans will ‘carry the weight’ of trying to avoid a government shutdown: GOP lawmaker

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., discusses the potential of a government shutdown and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook’s alleged mortgage fraud on ‘Fox News Live.’

A lot of "pain" will be inflicted on the American public if Democrats fail to vote to reopen the federal government, the White House said Monday.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked during her daily briefing about the consequences if President Donald Trump doesn’t secure a deal to get government employees back to work this week.

"Unfortunately, there's going to be a lot of pain inflicted," she said. "There already is—on the American public, on our troops who are not being paid, on women and young children who depend on critical food assistance."

TRUMP’S WEEK IN REVIEW: SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWNS AND ARMED CARTEL CONFLICT

Capitol dome and sign warning the Captiol's visitor center is closed due to the shutdown

The government shutdown is expected to cost taxpayers $400 million a day to pay furloughed federal employees, according to Congressional Budget Office data. The White House on Monday warned of the "pain" that will be inflicted on Americans if the shutdown continues.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"We hate to see this," she added. "In fact, the Office of Management and Budget is trying to do everything it can to find funds to support these vulnerable populations in our country. Again, we shouldn’t have to do that. The Democrats have a chance to change course tonight."

Monday marked the sixth day of the government shutdown, as both parties traded blame.

The Senate is expected to vote Monday night on dueling measures to fund the government.

"We urge Democratic senators to vote to reopen the government and do the right thing," Leavitt said.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS FEDERAL LAYOFFS COULD HIT 'THOUSANDS' AHEAD OF TRUMP, VOUGHT MEETING

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at the podium.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing room at the White House on Monday. (AP)

She noted that if a deal isn’t reached by Monday night, federal workers won’t receive their next full paycheck. Additionally, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food benefits to low-income families, will run out of funding.

Trump has repeatedly blamed Democrats for the shutdown, calling their demands "unreasonable."

Flights delayed, capitol dome, U.S. troops split

An expert said that military service members and essential government workers start missing out on paychecks and the pressure on Democrats to end the government shutdown will mount. (Aaron Favila/AP Photo and Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images and AP)

On Sunday, he told reporters that looming layoffs are "up to them," referring to Democrats who voted against a bill to fund the government and avert the shutdown.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

