White House unveils letter President Donald Trump will send to new US citizens

FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency (USCIS) unveiled a letter from President Donald Trump that newly naturalized legal migrants will receive upon obtaining citizenship in the U.S.

The letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, is written by President Trump and congratulates the new citizens while reminding recipients of the oath they’re taking to "forge a sacred bond with our Nation, her traditions, her history, her culture and her values."

"America has always welcomed those who embrace our values, assimilate into our society and pledge allegiance to our country," Trump writes in the letter. "This rich heritage is now yours to protect, promote and pass down to the next generation. Our history is now your history. Our customs are now your customs. And our Constitution is now yours to safeguard, honor and Respect."

"The United States is now your homeland, and you stand as a part of one Nation under God," Trump added. "You have pledged your heart to America—and in return, she offers the boundless promise of freedom and opportunity."

DHS and Trump himself have maintained an immigration policy stance consistent with the 47th president’s campaign promise to deport illegal immigrants who entered the country under the Biden Administration, while promoting migrating to the U.S. legally.

"I’m fine with legal immigration," Trump said during his first press conference of his second term. "We need people and I’m absolutely fine with it – we want to have it."

"American citizenship is a sacred trust, and it should never be treated like that," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital in a statement. "To be an American citizen is to commit yourself to upholding our values, culture, and Constitution."

"We are doing everything in our power to make sure that anyone who is offered the privilege of becoming an American citizen fulfills their obligation to their new country," McLaughlin added.

Sources at DHS told Fox News Digital that enhanced vetting practices like reinstating neighborhood interviews to determine whether migrants who are seeking citizenship possess good moral character and identifying non-citizens who registered to vote have raised the bar for qualifying for naturalization.

Sources also told Fox that USCIS overhauled the citizenship test to ensure applicants meet high standards to become citizens.

President Trump’s letter will be sent to all new citizens starting Wednesday, which also marks the day the Constitution was signed in Philadelphia in 1787.

"We applaud your devotion to our country, our people, our history and our great American story," President Trump wrote. "As long as the American people continue to love our country and uphold our values, there is nothing that our Nation cannot achieve. Our communities will flourish. Our people will prosper."

"Our traditions will endure," the letter continued. "And our future will be brighter, more radiant and more hopeful than ever before."

