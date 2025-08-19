Trump admin to weigh US citizenship applicants' 'positive contributions,' good moral character

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officers with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) must consider the "positive contributions" of immigrants applying to become U.S. citizens as part of a more "holistic" approach, according to an agency memo.

The new policy directs USCIS officers to account for an applicant's positive attributes, rather than simply the absence of misconduct.

"Becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen means being an active and responsible member of society instead of just having a right to live and work in the United States," the Aug. 15 memo states. "Among other eligibility factors, aliens applying for naturalization must demonstrate that he or she has been and continues to be an individual of good moral character (GMC)."

"Evaluating GMC involves more than a cursory mechanical review focused on the absence of wrongdoing," the memo continues. "It entails a holistic assessment of an alien’s behavior, adherence to societal norms, and positive contributions that affirmatively demonstrate good moral character."

Applicants with convictions for serious violent crimes have long been barred from obtaining U.S. citizenship. Friday's memo expands the list of offenses to include drug use or two or more convictions for driving under the influence.

Officers are also encouraged to consider conduct that may not be illegal but considered inconsistent with civic responsibility within the community, including "reckless or habitual traffic infractions, or harassment or aggressive solicitation."

"U.S. citizenship is the gold standard of citizenship—it should only be offered to the world’s best of the best," USCIS spokesman Matthew Tragesser told Fox News Digital. "USCIS is adding a new element to the naturalization process that ensures America’s newest citizens not only embrace America’s culture, history, and language but who also demonstrate Good Moral Character."

"This memo ensures that USCIS officers are accounting for an alien’s positive contributions to American society—including community involvement, achievements, and financial responsibility rather than the absence of their misconduct," he added. "USCIS will continue to restore integrity in the nation’s immigration system—especially when it comes to the prestigious privilege of citizenship."

The memo also encourages the officers to look at other factors, such as whether applicants are involved in their communities, including family caregiving or raising a family, their ties to the United States, educational attainment, stable and lawful employment history, career achievements and paying taxes.

"GMC findings must go beyond the absence of disqualifying acts, it must reflect a genuine positive assessment of who the alien is and how they have lived in their community," the memo states.

The White House referred questions from Fox News Digital about the USCIS policy to the agency.

Immigrants seeking to attain U.S. citizenship must already live in the country for several years and pass a civics test in English, among other requirements.