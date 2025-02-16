White House scorches 'moron' left-wing senator for seething over 'obvious' Trump family parody account

The White House slammed Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy as a "moron" on social media after the Connecticut lawmaker posted an expletive-riddled admonishment against a Lara Trump parody account he seemingly believed belonged to the president's daughter-in-law.

"You are a moron, Chris. It is obvious this page is not affiliated with President Trump, his family, or the administration. We do, however, support your right to make such a statement, no matter how imbecilic it makes you look," the White House's X account, Rapid Response 47, said in a message posted on Friday.

The rapid response account is a new White House account that was launched in January to hold "fake news accountable."

The White House was responding to Murphy singling out a social media post he ostensibly believed Lara Trump posted regarding border czar Tom Homan potentially arresting Rep. Alexandira Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Murphy included a screenshot of the alleged Lara Trump tweet, showing the handle for the account belongs to an X page called the "Lara Trump Page," a parody fan account – not her official X account.

"If you support Border Czar Tom Homan arresting AOC for giving illegal aliens instructions on how to avoid deportation, post a [thumbs up emoji] in the comments," the fan page account posted on Thursday. "Make your voice heard."

Murphy responded to the social media post by arguing the Trump administration has "some f---ing gall" discussing free speech when advocating for the arrest of a Democrat.

"It takes some f---ng gall to have Vance lecturing Europe on ‘free speech’ when at the exact same time the Trump regime is threatening Democrats back home with arrest if they even explain people’s rights to them," Murphy posted to X on Friday.

Murphy's tweet was hit with a community note, detailing that he was responding to a parody fan account and that Lara Trump did not issue such a tweet.

"This is a screenshot of a parody account of Lara Trump. Her real account is below and no such post exists," the community note states.

Fox News Digital reached out to Murphy's office for comment Sunday morning, but did not immediately reply.

The parody account's message was likely referring to Ocasio-Cortez's office posting a webinar "Know Your Rights" guide about how illegal immigrants can avoid deportation amid the Trump administration's border crackdown following the immigration crisis that rocked the U.S. under the Biden administration.

Homan, former acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and current border czar under the second Trump administration, told Fox News' Laura Ingraham last week that he asked the Justice Department if Ocasio-Cortez's guide crossed a legal line.

"Is that impeding our law enforcement efforts?" Homan said on the "Ingraham Angle." "If so, what are we going to do about it? Is she crossing the line? So I'm working with the Department of Justice and finding out. Where is that line that they cross? So maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now."

