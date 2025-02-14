Homan, AOC clash over webinar to help immigrants 'evade' ICE raids: 'I thought I educated her'

FIRST ON FOX: President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan on Friday clashed with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., over a webinar she hosted advising migrants about how to handle an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"Let’s pray that she is not ‘educating’ the next murderer of a young college nursing student on how to evade arrest by ICE," Homan told Fox News Digital on Friday. "How many more young women have to be raped, murdered and burned alive until she wakes up?"

Homan had first said on "The Ingraham Angle" that he had emailed the deputy attorney general asking whether Ocasio-Cortez's hosting of a "Know Your Rights with ICE" event on her Facebook page could count as an impediment to federal law enforcement.

"Is that impeding our law enforcement efforts?" Homan said. "If so, what are we going to do about it? Is she crossing the line? So I'm working with the Department of Justice and finding out. Where is that line that they cross? So maybe AOC is going to be going to be in trouble now."

During the event, viewers were informed of how to deal with ICE search requests. Migrants were also warned of "ruses" they allege ICE agents employ to get people to comply with searches, while the hosts also touted "trends" in how ICE conducts its searches, which have ramped up in recent weeks under the Trump administration . People were also recommended to record such searches and how to differentiate between different warrants ICE agents are likely to carry.

Ocasio-Cortez did not take part in the webinar but did upload tips to Instagram — via posters in both English and Spanish — and called on her followers to share the posters widely and study them. She also called on her followers to print out the posters and "tape them up in your workplace or keep them by your door."

"So if ICE comes to your workplace or home, whether you are a citizen or noncitizen - YOU can defend your community and our constitution by exercising your right," she wrote.

On Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez took to X to mock Homan for suggesting she could be in trouble.

"MaYbe shE's goiNg to be in TroUble nOw," she posted.

"Maybe he can learn to read. The Constitution would be a good place to start," she said.

In comments to Fox News Digital, Homan said that he was asking the Justice Department for their interpretation of the law regarding impeding and obstruction, and that he is "well aware of the Constitution, but I am also aware that DOJ gives legal interpretations on issues like this to ensure ICE acts in accordance of the law."

He then suggested Ocasio-Cortez read Title 8 USC 1324 and 8 USC 1325, "statutes enacted by Congress, of which she is a part of."

"It’s not OK to be in the U.S. illegally. It’s a violation of federal law to enter this country illegally. It is not OK to assist those in the U.S. illegally in furtherance of their illegal entry and unlawful presence. I thought I educated her on this several years ago during congressional testimony.," he said, referencing a viral clash from the first Trump administration at a congressional hearing.

"She can call it ‘advising those who are illegally in the U.S. of their constitutional rights.' But we all know it’s really about evading ICE and how not to get arrested and how not to adhere to a federal judge’s order to leave after receiving due process at great taxpayer expense," he said.

"She obviously believes that we should not enforce laws enacted by Congress. By working against ICE, she is putting those that committed a crime entering this country illegally and those that committed asylum fraud and those who ignored a federal court order of deportation over those that enforce our laws and risk their lives every day trying to keep our communities safe."

Ocasio-Cortez responded, telling Fox News Digital: "I am glad Mr. Homan is checking with the Department of Justice to familiarize himself with the limits of his agency’s authority in entering the homes of everyday Americans without a warrant. And I am proud to offer civil education to everyday Americans to ensure ICE’s compliance with the law, given the numerous reports of agents providing incorrect paperwork in their attempts to enter and search private homes."



"Since Mr. Homan seems to be vaguely familiar with U.S. immigration law, we also remind him that according to Congressional statute, becoming undocumented in the United States is a civil offense and not a criminal one. I look forward to continuing our work in ensuring the safety of everyday New Yorkers while keeping families together," she said.

The clash comes as many left-wing Democrats continue to raise objections to the mass deportation operation launched by the Trump administration. However, some Democrats have also expressed support, with New York City Mayor Eric Adams meeting with Homan on Thursday and agreeing to let ICE agents on to Rikers Island. While New York City is a "sanctuary" city, Adams has expressed openness to deporting criminal illegal immigrants.

Fox News Digital reported earlier on Friday that ICE interior arrests have skyrocketed under the Trump administration compared to the same period during the Biden administration last year, with a 137% increase over last year. Arrests of aliens with criminal histories have soared by nearly 100% from 4,526 in the same period in 2024 to 8,993 under Trump this year.

