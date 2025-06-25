White House says Congress debating ‘footnotes’ on ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ not expecting major changes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite the policy challenges facing President Donald Trump’s "One Big Beautiful Bill," White House Director of the National Economic Council, Kevin Hassett, was unfazed, telling Fox News Digital on Wednesday that he doesn’t "expect that there's going to be any issue" with current language in the legislation.

"I think that what's going on right now is that people are going through really, almost basically, the footnotes," Hassett said in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital. "They're arguing over last-minute language."

Hassett’s comments come after reports that House GOP members are concerned about the version of the bill coming out of the Senate, which would make its way to the House shortly after.

HOUSE CONSERVATIVES GO TO WAR WITH SENATE OVER TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL'

House Republican Chip Roy, R-Texas, posted to X on Tuesday that if the rumors he was hearing about the Senate version were true, he "would not vote for it as it is."

With thin margins in both the House and Senate, consensus among Republicans is critical. The first version of the "One Big Beautiful Bill" passed the House last month by just one vote.

As to the pendulum swing between the two chambers, Hassett raised no concerns with congressional drama, saying he doesn’t "expect that there’s going to be any issue there at all."

"I've been briefed on the difference between the Senate and the House language on this matter," Hasset told Fox. "And the differences are incredibly small, and so I don't expect that there's going to be any issue there at all."

SENATE REPUBLICANS LOOK TO SWEETEN MEDICAID POT TO SILENCE DISSENT ON TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL'

Hassett also made clear the main elements of President Trump’s agenda are "hardwired into the bill" and that current debates are just items "around the edges" of the White House’s key proponents.

"We're making the president's first tax cuts permanent," Hassett explained. "No tax on overtime, no tax tips, no tax on social security, we're securing the border, we're building the Golden Dome. All that stuff is hardwired into the bill."

"What they're arguing about now is stuff around the edges of that."

TRUMP TELLS CONGRESS: NO ONE GOES ON VACATION UNTIL THE 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' IS DONE

The president himself has pushed hard for the legislation to be passed quickly, and asked Congress to work toward having the bill signed into law by the Fourth of July.

"We must finish the job here at home by passing "THE GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL," and getting the Bill to my desk, ASAP, Trump posted to Truth Social . "It will be a Historic Present for THE GREAT PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, as we begin the Celebration of our Country’s 250th Birthday."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sources tell Fox the Senate vote on the legislation will most likely be taking place this Friday. It will then head back to the House as the president’s July 4th deadline looms.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston Kyle Schmidbauer with Fox News Digital also contributed to this report.