©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

White House

White House reveals highest-paid staffers--and 8 taking no salaries

Salaries range from $59,070 to $225,700 with press secretary Karoline Leavitt and border czar Tom Homan among those earning just under $200,000

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump's administration released its annual report revealing the salaries for every staffer inside the White House on Thursday.

The report shows employees' earnings in a range of $59,070 at the lowest to $225,700 at the highest, though a few aren't accepting salaries at all.

The top-paid staffer at the White House is Jacalynne Klopp, a senior adviser and the sole staffer earning $225,700. Behind her is Edgar Mkrtchian, an associate counsel, making $203,645.

Behind them comes a group of 33 staffers making $195,200, which includes many well-known names. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt takes in this level of salary, as does border czar Tom Homan, chief of staff Susan Wiles, trade adviser Peter Navarro, communications director Steven Cheung and homeland security adviser Stephen Miller.

‘ONLY THE BEGINNING’: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION RELEASES DATA SHOWING FEDERAL WORKFORCE SLASHED SINCE JANUARY

Front lawn of the White House with red flowers

The White House released its annual report revealing the salaries of all its staffers on Thursday. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

According to the report, there are 108 employees who make between $59,000 and $80,000, while Trump's speechwriters earn between $92,500 and $121,500.

Eight employees do not receive salaries at all, though some of those are due to overlapping roles in other sections of government.

ELON MUSK'S FORMER FRIEND WARNS EX-DOGE HEAD WILL DO ‘EVERYTHING’ TO DAMAGE TRUMP

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaking.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is among 33 employees at the White House who earn $225,200 per year. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is chief among these, not receiving any compensation for his White House role as national security adviser. Special envoy Steve Witkoff also receives compensation from the state department rather than the White House.

Trump's own compensation is not listed in the report, but the pay scheme for the president is laid out in federal law. As president, Trump earns a base salary of $400,000, as well as a $50,000 expense allowance, $100,000 for travel and $19,000 for entertainment.

INTERIOR CANCELS $14 MILLION ANNUAL FISHING GRANT CITED IN FOX REPORT AFTER DOGE HIGHLIGHTS DISNEY ADS, SALARIES

Susie Wiles and Donald Trump

President Donald Trump and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles are pictured at a football game in Pennsylvania. (Evan Vucci)

Trump donated his salary to government agencies during his first term in office and said he will do the same during his second term.

The White House did not immediately respond when asked about Trump's compensation.

Read the full list of White House salaries below (App users click here)

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

