Elon Musk's former friend warns ex-DOGE head will do 'everything' to damage Trump

Philip Low, a former friend of Elon Musk, claimed in an interview on Monday that Musk would do everything he could to damage President Donald Trump, Politico reported.

"I’ve had my share of blowouts with Elon over the years," Low told Politico. "Knowing Elon the way I know him, I do think he’s going to do everything to damage the president."

Musk has spoken out against the GOP's "one big, beautiful bill," calling it "a disgusting abomination" in a June 3 post to X.

The former ex-DOGE head renewed attacks against the bill on Saturday, arguing on X that it would destroy millions of jobs and "cause immense strategic harm to our country."

"He has been humiliated," Low told the outlet. "The whole idea that Elon is going to be on his side and help woo Congress and invest in election campaigns for right-wing judges — Elon might do all of that, but deep down, it’s over."

Low, a neuroscientist and founder of the company NeuroVigil, has known Musk for 14 years and fired him from NeuroVigil's board after Musk expressed he wanted to be taken off the advisory board, Politico reported, in order to prevent him from exercising stock options.

The report added both Musk and Trump's sides say tensions have cooled since their viral online spat earlier this month, but Low suggested Musk is just biding his time. Musk even apologized, and Trump said there were no "hard feelings."

White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said in a statement to Politico, "Politico’s fixation on another palace intrigue non-story is laughable and fundamentally unserious. The President is focused on Making America Great Again by securing our border, turning the economy around, and pursuing peace around the globe."

Senate Republicans successfully carried the legislation over a procedural hurdle late on Saturday in a 51-49 party-line vote after hours of negotiations. All Republicans voted in support of advancing the bill except for Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Following the procedural vote, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., required clerks on the Senate floor to read the entire 940-page Senate GOP version of Trump’s megabill. The delay tactic stalled debate on the package by about 16 hours.

The bill has been projected by the Congressional Budget Office to add trillions to the country's already rising $36.2 trillion national debt.

A representative for Musk's company, SpaceX, did not return a request for comment.

Low urged Trump to listen to some of Musk's policy beliefs.

"Elon has wooed enough of Trump’s supporters to be an actual threat politically," Low told Politico. "He doesn’t realize the battle that he has on his hands, and one way to cut the support away from Elon is to actually adopt some of the things he is for."

Trump said Sunday that Musk is a "wonderful guy" despite their differences on Trump's big, beautiful bill. The president has previously said Musk has "lost it" over his criticism of the legislation.

