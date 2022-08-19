WH Chief of Staff Ron Klain claims Biden's 'historic achievements' will help Democrats in November midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is putting the spin on the Biden administration's performance ahead of the November midterm elections in hopes of shoring up support for Democrats, who are in danger of losing control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

In a Thursday interview with Politico, Klain touted what he described as "historic achievements" by President Biden, and argued Democrats were the "clearer" choice for voters despite persistent decades-high inflation, high gas prices and a spiraling crisis at the southern border.

"We now have a presidency where the president has delivered the largest economic recovery plan since Roosevelt, the largest infrastructure plan since Eisenhower, the most judges confirmed since Kennedy, the second-largest health care bill since Johnson and the largest climate change bill in history… The first time we've done gun control since President Clinton was here, the first time ever an African American woman has been put on the U.S. Supreme Court… I think it’s a record to take to the American people," Klain told Politico.

He went on to list what he saw as accomplishments by congressional Democrats in tandem with the administration, and why he thought voters should opt to support the party as they head to the polls.

"Elections are choices, and the choice just couldn’t be any clearer right now," Klain said. "Democrats have stood up to the big special interests. They stood up to the big corporations and insisted that all corporations pay minimum taxes, stood up to the big oil companies and passed climate change legislation.

"They stood up to Big Pharma and passed prescription drug legislation. They stood up to the gun industry and passed gun control legislation. Things that this city [was] unable to deliver on for decades because the special interests had things locked down, Joe Biden and his allies in Congress have been able to deliver on," he added.

Klain attempted to paint Republicans as "extreme," claimed the party had no plans to tackle the massive inflation plaguing Americans and accused them of being "climate deniers."

"I think that choice [is] between a party that’s standing up to the special interests and delivering change, and … an extreme party, a party that’s talking about, well, some of the leaders talking about abolishing Social Security and Medicare every five years," he said. "The extreme nature of our opponents, whether it's with regard to democracy or Social Security, are all part of a movement that is just very different than we’ve seen in recent years in this country."

Klain's positive painting of the Biden administration's legislative successes runs in stark contrast to how voters have felt the administration has handled issues like the economy and border.

In a recent Fox News Poll, Biden garnered support from just 42% of Americans who said they approved of the job he was doing as president. The low score was, however, a slight uptick from his lowest ever rating, which fell into the 30s throughout the weeks prior.