White House celebrates release of Mueller report summary: 'NO COLLUSION!'

Trump administration officials reacted with jubilation Sunday after Attorney General William Barr released the "principal conclusions" of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into allegations that members of Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russian officials.

According to Barr, the special counsel's investigation "did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government" or Russia-linked organizations in either "disinformation and social media operations" or "computer hacking operations designed to gather and disseminate information to influence the [2016] election."

In his letter, Barr added that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had concluded that evidence collected by Mueller's investigators "is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense."

White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino was the first to react to the news, tweeting: "As we already knew, NO COLLUSION! Nothing different from what President @realDonaldTrump has been saying for the past TWO YEARS!!!"

Scavino was quickly followed by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who said in a statement: "The Special Counsel did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction. Attorney General Barr and Deputy Attorney General [Rod] Rosenstein further determined there was no obstruction [of justice]. The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States.”

President Trump had no immediate reaction to the news.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.