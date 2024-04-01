White House calls squatting a 'local issue' that governments must address

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The White House is calling the squatting trend in which strangers seize and live in a homeowner's property against their wishes a "local issue" that local governments must address themselves.

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday whether Americans need to be worried about squatters and where President Biden stands on the issue as horror stories continue to make headlines.

"My understanding is that this is obviously a local issue," Jean-Pierre said. "We are certainly tracking that issue. The rights of property owners and renters must be protected."

"And we believe that ultimately what needs to happen is that the local government needs to make sure that they address this, and they take action," the press secretary continued.

Jean-Pierre said all Americans in communities across the country want the same thing: "They want their families to be safe and that’s what we want as well."

When asked whether Biden would support a law like one taking effect in Florida that allows homeowners to call police on squatters, Jean-Pierre said she would not address hypotheticals.

"What I can say is that this is ultimately a local issue, and it’s critical that local governments address this," she said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill last week that granted state law enforcement officials the power to remove offenders and increase penalties for squatters.

The move comes as property owners nationwide complain about their homes being seized by strangers and the limited options to take back what is rightfully theirs.

The new Florida law is set to go into effect on July 1.