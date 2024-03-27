Anti-squatting 'professional' celebrates Florida ban, as other state laws frustrate homeowners

The practice of squatting — or living in a home against the wishes of homeowners, often being protected by Byzantine civil statutes — is becoming a trend in the United States.

However, upon the passage of a bipartisan state law in Florida that effectively bans the ability for unwanted house guests to stay as long as they want, a self-described anti-squatting activist and "professional" squatter-remover told Fox News he hopes more states will follow suit.

Flash Shelton first encountered squatting when individuals made themselves at home long-term at his mother's California house after his father died.

Shelton recounted to "America Reports" on Wednesday how police informed him that their hands were tied on a criminal justice level, and that evicting the squatters would have to be a civil matter.

"I decided to break the laws down and figured out that if they could take a house, I could take a house, and I got my squatters out in less than a day, and I decided to devote the attention I was getting from my YouTube channel to do something good," Shelton, who is the founder of the United Handymans Association, said.

TIKTOKER GOES VIRAL EXPLAINING HOW ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CAN TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SQUATTING LAWS

"I announced a year ago I was going to fight for squatter law change, and then I opened up Squatter Hunters to help homeowners get rid of their squatters."

Shelton called the Florida law a "positive step" that could set a precedent for other states to pass similar laws.

"As long as we can absolutely detail out the difference between squatting being criminal and tenant rights being civil, then I think it will make the difference and give the homeowners the balance and support that they deserve," he said.

Florida's law, celebrated by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, curtails lengthy civil court eviction processes and allows police to arrest squatters who cannot produce a lease or proof they are paying rent.

LOS ANGELES SQUATTERS SENT PACKING AS HOME INSPECTORS ENTER, CHANGE LOCKS, VIDEO SHOWS

"You are not going to be able to commandeer somebody's private property and expect to get away with it. We are in the state of Florida ending the squatter scam once and for all," the governor said this week.

Meanwhile, residents in states like New York are witnessing an uptick in squatter activity, including several cases in the Big Apple where homeowners are vexed as to how to remove their unwanted guests.

A woman in Flushing was arrested after she attempted to change locks on a million-dollar home she inherited, when a man inside the abode called police. Two of the three purported squatters in the case have reportedly since fled.

Elsewhere in Queens, a retired couple who purchased a $2 million home in Douglaston have been unable to move in because a former caretaker to the house's late previous owner has been allegedly squatting there since early 2023, according to the New York Post. The paper reported New York squatters can legally lay claim to stay on a property after 10 years, while in the Big Apple that period is only 30 days.

CLICK TO GET THE FOXNEWS APP

If someone finds themselves confronting squatters, Shelton said they should immediately call police for safety reasons.

"Don't do anything yourself. It's property — don't risk your life. Call law enforcement," he said, adding that if police say they cannot help further, the homeowner can reach out to his group, Squatter Hunters.

Shelton claimed organizations like his can be more helpful prior to initiating any civil litigation, rather than afterward.