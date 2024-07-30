Watchdog group launching 'Hate Map' to track 'political violence perpetrated by leftist organizations'

EXCLUSIVE: A new conservative watchdog group is launching an interactive map that tracks instances of political violence "perpetrated by leftist organizations" in the U.S., it claims.

New Tolerance Campaign (NTC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announced the launch of its "Hate Map," an interactive system that will allow users to track instances of political bias through an "unbiased, detailed account of incidents, ensuring a more balanced and thorough perspective."

"There are organizations and individuals across the country on the left today who are promoting, inspiring and, in some cases, directly engaging in physical violence against those with whom they disagree," Gregory T. Angelo, president of New Tolerance Campaign, told Fox News Digital in an interview.

NTC created a catalog of left-leaning groups with a history of events that turned violent, such as protests, vandalism, physical assaults, threats and intimidation.

Angelo specifically called out the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit they say "has become something of a partisan cudgel."

"Whether it's corporate boardrooms that have been infected by the woke mind virus, whether it is colleges and universities that continue on an ever leftward drift, or activist nonprofits like the ACLU and the Southern Poverty Law Center, who have basically just started carrying water for America's progressive left, the institutions have been taken over by leftist forces going back decades," Angelo said.

The NTC president said some examples of recent violent incidents include the 2012 shooting at the Family Research Council, the 2017 shooting at a Republican practice session for the Congressional Baseball Game, and the attempted assassination of former President Trump this month.

"These were not isolated events. They’re part of a larger pattern of hate and violence promoted by the left," Angelo said.

"We are going to continue to catalog hate and the promotion of violence on the left," he said. "Sadly, I don't think that that number is going to be going down anytime soon. If anything, it's going to be going up, and we will be here as a resource for members of the media, for elected officials, for everyday Americans and people in academia to use this in their research when it comes to calling out hate across the country."

NTC said the map will consist of a wide range of coverage, be updated regularly and be a user-friendly interface, according to a press release obtained by Fox.

Efforts to reach the Southern Poverty Law Center for comment were unsuccessful at press time.