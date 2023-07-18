WATCH: McCarthy’s closed-door video sets up bombshell hearing on Hunter Biden/IRS investigation

EXCLUSIVE: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday played a video for House Republicans that shows President Biden denying any wrongdoing related to his family's business dealings, one day before a whistleblower is expected to tell Congress that the investigation into Hunter Biden was politicized.

The video, obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital, shows a timeline of Biden defending his family's actions. But it ends with IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley claiming the IRS probe he was part of was prevented from taking steps "that could have led us to President Biden."

Shapley and one other whistleblower are expected to claim on Wednesday at the House Oversight and Accountability Committee that the Justice Department interfered in the IRS investigation of Hunter Biden and his business dealings. The hearing is a culmination of linked probes by Oversight as well as the House Judiciary and Ways & Means committees into both Hunter and the president’s brother James Biden.

"This video is what the speaker is using to educate the broader House Republican conference on the status of the Biden family investigation," a source familiar with McCarthy’s effort told Fox News Digital.

It signals the importance House GOP leaders are placing on the Biden investigation, which has been a top priority for Republicans since taking the House majority last year.

It’s also served as a unifying issue for what has proved to be an ideologically fractured conference. McCarthy’s video and Wednesday’s hearing come as the speaker is facing a fierce spending battle on defense and other annual appropriations, as the narrowly divided House has given a small faction of hardline conservatives greater influence over legislation.

But nearly all House Republicans have been united in their suspicions of wrongdoing by the president’s family members.

Hunter Biden reached a deal with the U.S. Attorney in Delaware last month to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and one felony count related to firearms possession after a years-long probe into his foreign business dealings including in Ukraine and China.

The two-minute video shown privately to lawmakers on Tuesday features various news clips dating back to the 2020 presidential debates. Biden is shown saying "nothing was unethical" about his son’s foreign work, which is followed by a clip of a news anchor revealing James and Hunter Biden were under investigation.

Then Biden is shown outside the White House telling reporters it’s "not true" that Hunter Biden’s foreign associates wired over $1,000,000 to three of the president’s relatives.

McCarthy’s compilation also notes reporting that stated U.S. banks flagged concern over 150 transactions linked to Hunter and James Biden, and a White House statement that called the pair’s dealings "private matters."

Biden himself swore multiple times that he was not involved in his family’s foreign business links.

Fourteen-year IRS veteran Shapley alleged to the Ways & Means committee that the Hunter Biden probe he was formerly part of in Delaware was stymied by the Justice Department. He said efforts by Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss to get special counsel status were rebuffed, and that Weiss was denied the ability to bring charges in other districts – something that would directly contradict claims of Weiss’s independence made by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Weiss denied those claims in a letter to Senate Judiciary ranking member Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. this month.