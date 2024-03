Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Americans told Fox News they feel the country is in bad shape in the days leading up to the president's annual State of the Union address.

"Pretty sad, we're in rough shape right now," Pete told Fox News on Music City’s famous Broadway street. "We're very worried about what's going on with the entire country, not only the economy, but everything else."

"We're in a sad state," he added.

Similarly, Scott said the state of America was "not good."

"[It] needs a lot of help," he told Fox News. "I don't think Biden knows what he's doing or where he's at."

President Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union address Thursday and is expected to discuss the Israel-Gaza war, the border crisis and the economy, as well as tout the accomplishments of his administration in hopes of re-energizing his 2024 campaign.

"It's in a state of mess. Big mess," Robert said. "Everything’s going wrong, just everything."

[We’re] spending money like it's going out of style. We're in debt trillions of dollars," he added. "My great, great, great grandkids will still have this debt over" their heads.

Kerry said she doesn’t "trust our government right now."

"That's sad. I want to, but I guess I don't," she told Fox News. "I don't think they're completely honest. They tell us what they think we need to know. Not everything that we should be told."

Warren agreed that the state of the union is "not so good." He blamed "too much division in politics," which means "nothing’s ever going to get fixed."

Looking ahead to the president’s speech, Warren said, "He's not going to say anything that's going to change anything, unfortunately."

Several people said the president needed to address the immigration crisis in his upcoming speech.

"The border's the biggest issue, I think, right now," Scott told Fox News. "That needs to be front and center in what he needs to address."

Similarly, Theresa said she wants to hear Biden address "the border and the college girl that was just murdered in Georgia by an illegal," referring to Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was killed on the University of Georgia campus last week by a Venezuelan migrant who entered the U.S. illegally.

Pete said he just wants "to see some honesty" from Biden on Thursday. "I want to know who's behind him and who's really pulling the strings of the presidency, because it's not him."