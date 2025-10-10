Expand / Collapse search
War Department launches new counter-narcotics task force under Trump directive to crush cartels

The new counter-narcotics task force launches after the administration conducted successful strikes on boats in the Caribbean

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Cartels lose more than $1 billion amid Trump administration's crackdown Video

Jonathan Fahey, a former deputy assistant DHS secretary, joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the Trump administration's crackdown on drug cartels and activists' use of AI to unmask ICE agents. 

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Friday announced that the Department of War (DOW) is establishing a new counter-narcotics Joint Task Force in the Caribbean Sea. 

Hegseth said the task force’s aim would be to "crush the cartels, stop the poison and keep America safe. The message is clear: if you traffic drugs toward our shores, we will stop you cold."

The task force is launching at the direction of President Donald Trump, he said, in the SOUTHCOM area, which covers the Caribbean and Latin America. 

US STRIKES ANOTHER ALLEGED DRUG-TRAFFICKING BOAT NEAR VENEZUELA, KILLING 4

Pete Hegseth speaking

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced Friday the Department of War is establishing a new counter-narcotics Joint Task Force in the Caribbean Sea.  (Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz)

The U.S. Southern Command said in a release that the task force was being launched under the II Marine Expeditionary Force on Friday "to synchronize and augment counter-narcotics efforts across the Western Hemisphere."

"Transnational criminal organizations threaten the security, prosperity, and health of our hemisphere," Admiral Alvin Holsey, the commander of SOUTHCOM, said in a statement. "By forming a JTF around II MEF headquarters, we enhance our ability to detect, disrupt, and dismantle illicit trafficking networks faster and at greater depth – together with our U.S. and partner-nation counterparts."

TRUMP ORDERS 'LETHAL KINETIC STRIKE' ON DRUG TRAFFICKING BOAT IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS, THREE KILLED

This comes as the administration has begun strikes against boats in the Caribbean it says are linked to drug trafficking networks.

The administration has conducted a series of fatal strikes against four small boats believed to be carrying drugs over the last few months.

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social on Friday that he ordered a lethal strike on a vessel linked to a designated terrorist organization operating in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility.

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he ordered a lethal strike on a vessel linked to a designated terrorist organization operating in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility Sept. 19. (@realDonaldTrump via Truth Social)

It said 21 people were killed in the strikes.  

The attacks have alarmed Democratic lawmakers because the administration hasn’t detailed what evidence it had against the targeted boats or their passengers. 

