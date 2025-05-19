Walz ripped for 'sickening' use of Nazi-era language describing Trump's immigration policy: 'Anti-American'

Former Democratic nominee for vice president, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, sparked a social media uproar over the weekend after he invoked Nazi-era language to criticize President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

"Some would say, ‘Boy, this is getting way too political for a commencement address,'" Walz told students at the University of Minnesota law school during a commencement address on Saturday. "But I would argue, I wouldn’t be honoring my oath if I didn’t address this head on."

"I’m gonna start with the flashing red light—Donald Trump’s modern-day Gestapo is scooping folks up off the streets. They’re in unmarked vans, wearing masks, being shipped off to foreign torture dungeons. No chance to mount a defense. Not even a chance to kiss a loved one goodbye. Just grabbed up by masked agents, shoved into those vans and disappeared."

Walz also described Trump as a "tyrant" and told students they "are graduating into a genuine emergency."

Walz’s comments drew strong pushback from conservatives online, including directly from the Trump administration, taking issue with comparing deportations of criminal illegal immigrants with the Nazi secret police force of the 1930s and 1940s.

"This vile anti-American language can only be construed as inciting insurrection and violence," White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller posted on X.

"It is absolutely sickening to compare ICE law enforcement agents to the Gestapo," the official account for the Department of Homeland Security posted on X. "Attacks and demonization of ICE and our partners is wrong. ICE officers are now facing a 413% increase in assaults. Our message is clear: DO NOT come to this country illegally. If you do, we will arrest you, deport you and you will never return."

"Disgraced loser @GovTimWalz thinks ICE agents are the ‘modern day Gestapo,’" the White House rapid response account posted on X, before listing examples of violent criminals apprehended by ICE in Minnesota in recent weeks.

"The Department of Homeland Security has reported a more than 500% increase in attacks and assaults on ICE agents," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock posted on X. "Tim Walz knows exactly what he’s doing here."

"Dude can never resist an opportunity to show off his TDS," Townhall columnist Dustin Grage posted on X.

Some, including a Republican running for governor against Walz, took the opportunity to highlight Walz's own record.

"Don't forget that it was Tim Walz who locked down our state for 15 months, established a tip line for people to report on their neighbors, closed our schools and sent small business owners to jail," gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls posted on X.

"Tim Walz is the real tyrant and modern-day Gestapo."

Last year, the Biden White House expressed outrage over a report claiming that Trump used the term "gestapo" in a closed-door meeting, FOX 59 reported, explaining that it was "despicable" and "insulting."

Fox News Digital reached out to Walz's office for comment.

Walz, who recently explained that he was chosen to run with Harris because of his ability to "code talk to White guys watching football," drew similar criticism last month, when he likened Trump's immigration agenda to communist Russian "gulags."