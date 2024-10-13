Walz mocked after being caught on video struggling to load his own shotgun

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was the subject of social media scorn after he was caught on video struggling to load his shotgun during a pheasant hunt.

"Tim Walz claimed he carried ‘weapons of war in combat’ but he can’t load a shotgun? This guy is beyond weak. My little sister could beat him up. Ya gotta watch this," country singer John Rich said in response to the video.

The comments come after Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate took to the fields for Minnesota’s opening day of pheasant hunting season, with Walz inviting members of the press to document the occasion.

But the Minnesota governor’s struggles loading his shotgun was what caught the eye of many social media users.

"Tim Walz looks as comfortable loading a shotgun as Kamala does answering basic questions," conservative commentator Buck Sexton said in response to the video.

The Harris campaign has leaned heavily into Walz’s Midwestern roots in an effort to appeal to voters in critical Rust Belt swing states, with the Minnesota governor often touting his gun owner status and history as a hunter while calling for "common sense" gun legislation.

Those hunting skills were called into question after the three-hour hunt, which CBS News reported resulted in the Minnesota governor not getting a single shot off.

"Tim Walz claims that he’s a lifelong bird hunter, but this clearly proves he has no idea how to load or charge a semi automatic shotgun," said conservative commentator John Cardillo. "I shoot A LOT of sporting clays with both semi-autos but mostly over-unders. He’s a first timer right here."

"After Watching Tim Walz trying to handle a shotgun, I officially retract any criticism from him avoiding combat zones," added conservative commentator Jason Robertson, alluding to accusations of "Stolen Valor" Walz faced earlier in the campaign. "He is a HERO. He is so bad with a weapon that he saved American Lives skipping the War Zone."

"Tim Walz looks like someone who has never loaded a shotgun," author James Hirsen quipped.

The video even drew comparisons to classic Looney Tunes character Elmer Fudd, who often struggled with his own shotgun in his fictional pursuit of Bugs Bunny.

"This is Tim Walz hunting pheasants. Who did it better?" conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong said alongside a photograph comparing Walz to the classic character.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.