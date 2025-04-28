Vulnerable House Dem rakes in thousands of dollars from Pelosi despite past criticism

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., described Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during her 2022 campaign as unrepresentative of American voters, but campaign finance reports revealed she collected at least $31,000 from the former House speaker and her political action committees during her three years in Congress.

"I want to make my position clear that I will not vote for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House," Perez told The Columbian in 2022. "I look around, I look at my community, and I don’t see leadership in Congress looking like that."

Despite the moderate Democrat rejecting Pelosi's leadership on the campaign trail, campaign finance reports show that since she took office in 2022, Gluesenkamp Perez and her Super PAC, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Campaign Defense Fund, have accepted at least $31,000 from Pelosi and her affiliated Super PACs, including PAC to the Future and Nancy Pelosi for Congress.

According to U.S. Census data, the $31,000 represents more than one third of the median household income for residents in Washington's third congressional district, which includes Clark County and Vancouver, Washington, the district's largest city.

"We need more and more normal people to run for Congress. We need more people that work in the trades," Gluesenkamp Perez told Politico in 2023, as she described a Democratic Party out of touch with middle-class Americans.

"Just like her pal Nancy Pelosi, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez will say and do anything to get elected," Congressional Leadership Fund, the super PAC dedicated to maintaining the Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair, told Fox News Digital.

"That’s not a quality Washington State families want in their congresswoman."

Gluesenkamp Perez was first elected to represent Washington in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022 and won re-election in 2024, narrowly defeating her Republican challenger, Joe Kent, for the second time in two House cycles.

The Washington congresswoman is considered one of the most vulnerable House Democrats in 2026, just as she was in 2024 after winning her 2022 race by less than two points. Republicans are likely to target her seat as an opportunity to widen their majority in the House.

While Republicans slam Gluesenkamp Perez for flip-flopping on Pelosi, she is also facing the fury of her own party as hundreds of Democratic constituents protested at her town hall on Thursday.

According to local reporting, including KGW News, protesters held up signs that read, "Shame on you," and chanted, "Vote her out," as Gluesenkamp Perez explained why she voted in support of the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act.

The SAVE Act, which passed in the House earlier this month, requires voters to obtain proof of citizenship in-person before they register for a federal election and will remove noncitizens from voter rolls. It has been widely rejected by Democrats since its conception, and 208 House Democrats voted against the bill.

"I do not support noncitizens voting in American elections – and that’s common sense to folks in Southwest Washington. Voting in our nation’s elections is a sacred right belonging only to American citizens, and my vote for the SAVE Act reflects that principle," Gluesenkamp Perez said after voting in support of the SAVE ACT, despite facing vocal opposition from constituents on Thursday for doing so.

Gluesenkamp Perez also faced disapproval from Washington state Democrats for voting to censure Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, after he shouted and shook his cane during President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress earlier this year.

Gluesenkamp Perez's campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment by deadline.