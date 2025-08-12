GOP mocks Democrats with memo about wildly unpopular ‘Project 2026’ goals, Dems shoot back

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: With an eye to next year's Midterm Elections, the National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee (NRCC) is mocking its Democratic counterpart and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for advancing "wildly unpopular" policy proposals as part of their "Project 2026" goals.

In response, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is hitting back, accusing Republicans of "desperately attempting to distract from their failed leadership and refusal to get a single thing done for the American people."

The NRCC released a memo on Tuesday morning in which it knocked Jeffries for failing to meet a self-imposed deadline to roll out a new vision for America with a Democratic-controlled House.

The Hill reported in April that Jeffries committed that "over these next 100 days, House Democrats are going to lay out a blueprint for a better America. And you will see a vision for this country’s future that isn’t about Donald Trump. It’s all about you."

With those 100 days having already elapsed, the NRCC published a satirical memo titled "Project 2026," in which they accused the Democrats of being out of step with the American people.

"Hakeem Jeffries promised a ‘Project 2026’ within 100 days of April 30th, and it’s been over 100 days. Democrats know their agenda is wildly unpopular, and their focus on these issues will cause them to lose yet again," the NRCC said in a statement.

In the memo, the NRCC accuses the Democratic Party, "as directed by ‘Leader’ Jeffries and AOC," of wanting to "move swiftly and unapologetically to return to Joe Biden’s America and implement the bold, transformational change our base demands."

The memo lays out eight policy proposals they accuse Democrats of wanting to advance, ranging from "Bring Back Wasteful Government Spending and High Crime" to "Open Borders. Full Stop" to "Impeach President Trump. Again. And Again."

Policy ideas the NRCC charges Democrats with advancing range from the outlandish, such as "institute a federal ‘Carbon Lifestyle Tax’ on Americans who dare to own trucks, SUVs, or backyard grills, to ideas that have been pushed by the likes of New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani of launching "pilot programs for government-run grocery stores in ‘underserved’ neighborhoods."

Under economic proposals, the memo charges Democrats of wanting to "expand bloated government programs and bankroll the Green New Deal" and reverse the tax cuts passed under President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the memo states Democrats want to "abolish ICE permanently," "ban border wall construction and tear down existing barriers" and "provide taxpayer-funded healthcare, housing, and legal aid for every undocumented immigrant."

The NRCC also takes a jab at Democrats for allegedly wanting to be "More Woke, Less Rational," wanting to "mandate pronouns and DEI training in every school and workplace" and have "no more ads featuring Sydney Sweeney or Shane Gillis."

Commenting on the memo, NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella told Fox News Digital, "This is the America Democrats want to build."

"Higher taxes, open borders, skyrocketing gas prices, no more gas cars, crime in the streets, pronouns before commonsense, and no more freedom. House Republicans are the only thing standing between you and the nightmare of 'Project 2026,’" said Marinella.

In response, Viet Shelton, a spokesperson for the DCCC, shot back, commenting, "Big talk by the party who’s betrayed the middle-class so they can suck-up to their billionaire donors."

"The Republican agenda is marked by rising costs, lost manufacturing jobs, a Big, Ugly Law that everyone hates, and a string of broken promises," he said, adding, "A tidal wave of recent polling confirms their majority is rapidly slipping away."

"It’s no wonder House Republicans are desperately attempting to distract from their failed leadership and refusal to get a single thing done for the American people."

Fox News Digital reached out to Jeffries office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.