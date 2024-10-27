Vulgar pro-porn ad for Dems shows man in sex act

A new advertisement by a group supporting Democratic candidates shows a man involved in a solitary sex act being interrupted by a fictional Republican, who informs the man that the GOP has banned porn nationwide.

The new ad, which was posted to X by DemCast founder Nick Knudsen, shows a young man in his room alone watching pornography on his phone when he is suddenly interrupted by a man who introduces himself as a Republican congressman and informs him that he is breaking the law.

"What the hell man! How did you get in here?," the man asks.

"I'm your Republican congressman. Now that we're in charge, we're banning porn nationwide," the man replies.

"You can't tell me what to do! Get out of my bedroom!," the man exclaims.

"I won the election, so it's my decision," the lawmaker replies.

"Anybody else find it ironic that a party led by perverted rapist Donald Trump who pays off porn stars wants to ban porn?" Knudsen said in the post with the ad. "The hypocrisy is astounding. These weirdos need to stop trying to control our private decisions."

The advertisement, which was paid for by Progress Action, appears to be referencing the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025, a conservative initiative that lays out a roadmap of proposals for a potential Republican government that includes a ban on pornography.

Democrats have attacked Project 2025 and attempted to tie it to GOP candidates throughout the election, with some Republicans such as former President Trump attempting to distance themselves from the initiative.

"President Trump’s campaign has been very clear for over a year that Project 2025 had nothing to do with the campaign, did not speak for the campaign, and should not be associated with the campaign or the President in any way," the Trump campaign said in a July statement.

In a later post continuing to boast about the ad, Knudsen said testing shows it has been effective on young male voters.

"Just found out this ad when tested moves under-30-men 3.5 points away from Donald Trump," Knudsen said. "That’s MASSIVE! Please share widely!"