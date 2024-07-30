Project 2025 leader steps down amid criticism from Trump

The leader of the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 has stepped down amid unrelenting criticism of the program from former President Trump and Democrats' continued efforts to link Trump's campaign to the project.

Billed by Heritage as a blueprint for a future Republican administration to restructure many parts of the U.S. government, Project 2025 , also known as the Presidential Transition Project, launched in April 2022 and is not associated with Trump's campaign.

Trump called the program "absolutely ridiculous and abysmal" as the then-Biden campaign was zeroing in, pointing to the 900-page conservative plan to steer voters away from a second Trump administration.

Kevin Roberts, president of Heritage, issued a statement Monday confirming that the project's leader, Paul Dans, would be stepping down.

"Under Paul Dans’ leadership, Project 2025 has completed exactly what it set out to do: bringing together over 110 leading conservative organizations to create a unified conservative vision, motivated to devolve power from the unelected administrative state, and returning it to the people. This tool was built for any future administration to use," said Roberts.

"When we began Project 2025 in April 2022, we set a timeline for the project to conclude its policy drafting after the two party conventions this year, and we are sticking to that timeline. Paul, who built the project from scratch and bravely led this endeavor over the past two years, will be departing the team and moving up to the front where the fight remains," he continued.

"We are extremely grateful for his and everyone's work on Project 2025 and dedication to saving America. Our collective efforts to build a personnel apparatus for policymakers of all levels – federal, state, and local – will continue," he said.

The Trump campaign responded to the news, saying, "Reports of Project 2025’s demise would be greatly welcomed."

"President Trump's campaign has been very clear for over a year that Project 2025 had nothing to do with the campaign, did not speak for the campaign, and should not be associated with the campaign or the President in any way," the campaign said. "Reports of Project 2025's demise would be greatly welcomed and should serve as notice to anyone or any group trying to misrepresent their influence with President Trump and his campaign — it will not end well for you."