Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is urging two of the three remaining GOP hopefuls to drop out and endorse former President Donald Trump.

Ramaswamy made the remarks during an interview with Fox News's Jesse Watters on Tuesday following his own decision to drop out and back the former president.

"I think Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley would actually, at this point, do this country and this party a service by stepping aside to make sure that we’re focused on not only nominating Donald Trump but getting this country back and reviving those founding revolutionary ideals," Ramaswamy said.

He went on to assert that it "would be healthy for this country" if the two competitors stepped down and endorsed the frontrunner after just one primary.

"[GOP voters] sent a positive message to all of us that Donald Trump needs to be the nominee of this party, and I think Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley would actually at this point do this country and this party a service by stepping aside," the former candidate claimed.

Ramaswamy specifically shouted out DeSantis, who he claimed would be invaluable to the Trump team.

"Especially Ron DeSantis, of the two of them, will have an important role to play in the future of this country and leading this nation. I believe that," he said.

Ramaswamy said he bowed out of the presidential race Monday night because Republican voters sent the clear message that Trump is the candidate to right the wrongs and return the country to governmental normalcy.

"And for my part, I did run in this race. I started at 0%. I finished around 8% in the Iowa caucus yesterday. But We the People of this country apparently sent a clear message."

"Wow! How was that? Pretty good, right?" Trump reacted to Ramaswamy's remarks at a New Hampshire rally on Tuesday. "He's a fantastic guy. He's got something that's very special because he started off with a zippo and he ended up very strong. He did a great job. I was actually surprised when he called because he was doing well. And it's an honor to have his endorsement."

"He's going to be working with us and he'll be working with us for a long time," Trump added before the crowd broke out in cheers.

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.