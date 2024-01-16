Ramaswamy: US is back in a '1776 moment' that requires unity behind Trump

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Tuesday that America has returned to a "1776 moment" where the federal government is one accountable to the people, rather than one ruled by elites.

Ramaswamy said the Iowa caucuses sent the clear message that some candidates like himself did offer a platform that resonated with the voters, but that former President Trump unified the electorate.

"This is what the American Revolution was fought for: To say that We the People create a government that's accountable to us; – that we settle our differences, whatever our differences may be, we settle them through free speech and open debate in the public square. And every citizen gets a voice and vote that counts," he said on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

The political left and Biden administration are skeptical of that vision, Ramaswamy argued, claiming Democrats do not believe the average American can be trusted to decide who to cast a vote for.

GOLD STAR PARENTS CALL TRUMP ‘THE MAN FOR THE JOB,’ WHILE RIPPING ‘COWARD’ BIDEN

"Hence, certain states [are] removing Donald Trump from the ballot," he said. "And so I do think we live in a kind of 1776 moment right now."

Ramaswamy said he bowed out of the presidential race Monday night because Republican voters sent the clear message that Trump is the candidate to right the wrongs and return the republic to the governmental normalcy he described.

"And for my part, I did run in this race. I started at 0%. I finished around 8% in the Iowa caucus yesterday. But We the People of this country apparently sent a clear message."

TRUMP STUNS PUNDITS BY ‘DEFYING POLITICAL GRAVITY’ AS HE WINS IOWA

Host Jesse Watters asked Ramaswamy if he would now seek to be Trump's running mate.

"Look, I want to serve this country in whatever way I can," Ramaswamy replied, adding that the party now must either way unite behind Trump.

He called on Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to join him in bowing out, saying that of the two candidates, DeSantis is the one who should more clearly make that decision.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ramaswamy suggested DeSantis is the one of the pair who will have an "important role" to play in the nation's future and in future leadership.

He concluded that the "America First" movement currently led by Trump however, didn't start with the president in 2016, but with America's founders in 1776, and that the current proverbial torch-bearer is the one to continue it.

After the caucuses Monday night, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also suspended his presidential campaign. Hutchinson, the former DEA administrator under President George W. Bush, garnered about one-quarter of one percent of the vote.